Story Highlights Penn State York defeated Central Penn in the first round of the USCAA Division II Tournament on Sunday.

The local Lions won 58-57 after Anthony Bennett Jr. hit a game-winning jumper with 12 seconds remaining.

The local Lions move on to the quarterfinals against Berkeley College (21-4) on Monday at 8 p.m.

Anthony Bennett Jr. (Photo: Penn State York)

After winning the Penn State University Athletic Conference championship in exciting fashion two weeks ago, the Penn State York men's basketball team continued its late-game heroics on Sunday.

The local Lions played in Uniontown, Pennsylvania, against Central Penn in the first round of the United States Collegiate Athletic Association Division II Tournament.

Anthony Bennett Jr.s' jumper with 12 second remaining put Penn State York on top of Central Penn in the Lions' 58-57 victory.

Bennett Jr. came off the bench to score nine points and grab six rebounds in the win for Penn State York (21-8).

Game recap: The local Lions trailed 19-15 midway through the first half before going on a 17-5 run to take the lead. They entered halftime up 34-27.

Penn State York then led for the first 14 minutes of the first half before Central Penn took back the lead on a Ryan Lawrence 3-pointer with about six minutes remaining.

With the game tied at 54 late in the contest, Central Penn's Tyler White made a 3-pointer to put the Knights up 57-54 with about a minute to play.

Bennett Jr. then got fouled with 21 seconds left. He made both free throws to put the Lions down one point. The Lions fouled White, who missed the front end of the one-and-one, giving way for Bennett Jr. to hit the game-winner jumper.

White took a 3-pointer with two seconds left, but he missed and Bennett Jr. secured the rebounds for the victory.

Top performers: Northeastern graduate Michael Coleman started for Penn State York. While he scored only one point, the point guard dished out five assists and grabbed three rebounds in the win.

Derrick Hoffman, another Northeastern alumnus, started for the local Lions, scoring seven points and grabbing four rebounds.

The final former York-Adams League to appear in the game was New Oxford graduate Jordin Brown, who scored two points off the bench.

The local Lions were led offensively by John Gillespie and Justin Luton, who scored 14 and 11 points, respectively. For Central Penn, Jaleel Gary, Ryan Lawrence and Tyreke Woodard all scoring in double figures with 14, 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Up next: The Lions will play Berkeley College from New York City in the quarterfinals on Monday at 8 p.m. Berkeley (21-4) earned a first-round bye in the USCAA D-II tournament.

Reach Jacob Calvin Meyer at jmeyer@yorkdispatch.com.