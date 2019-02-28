Story Highlights York bowler Al Libasci recently celebrated his 99th birthday.

Al Libasci cut his birthday cake and celebrated with some league bowlers at Laser Alleys.

Then, he proceeded to roll a 155 game, which included three strikes and three spares.

Not bad for someone who turned 99 years old on Monday, Feb. 25.

Libasci, who competes in two leagues a week at Laser Alleys, is thought to be the oldest league bowler in Pennsylvania. He has been bowling for 87 years, since Franklin D. Roosevelt was elected to his first term as President of the United States in 1932.

The York right-hander averages 143 in two leagues and owns a high game of 195 this season. His game is built on accuracy — he's consistently around the pocket. Although he said picking up the corner pins are the toughest bowling chore for him, he converts more than his share of spares.

"I look forward to bowling twice a week," said Libasci, whose 94-year-old wife, Zee, also bowls with him. "It's a big part of my life. I encourage everyone to bowl. It's the greatest sport ever invented."

Libasci enthusiastically interacts with his teammates and opponents. He encourages them, dishes out occasional advice and applauds their success.

Al Libasci (Photo: SUBMITTED)

"Al is an inspiration to others," said Sheree Sanders of Laser Alleys. "You can tell he loves the game and being around people. He's always positive and a good sport. He's simply amazing."

Libasci, an Air Force veteran, flew 32 missions in the Pacific during World War II. He later worked for the Air Force as a civilian land engineer. He said all the military installations had bowling centers and traveling bowling teams.

He bowled four nights a week during the 1950s and 1960s. The highlight of his bowling career came in 1965, when he was a member of the Colorado Springs championship team.

Libasci plans to keep on bowling as long as he can. In fact, he's already thinking about next year when he'll turn 100.

"It's going to be a heck of a party," he said.

This story was provided through the York County Bowling Proprietors Association.