Glen Rock's Summer Britcher is shown with her trophy after finishing third in the final World Cup women's luge standings for the 2018-19 season. (Photo11: Ekaterina Lyzlova, AP)

Glen Rock's Summer Britcher has firmly entrenched herself among the best female lugers in U.S. history.

Sunday, at the site of the 2014 Winter Olympics in Russia, Britcher finished off her second straight third-place finish in the final World Cup women's luge overall standings.

Among American women, the back-to-back achievements are second only to Cameron Myler, who was World Cup runner-up in 1991-1992.

Britcher finished eighth in the sprint race at the Sanki Sliding Centre to edge a charging Dajana Eitberger, of Germany, by just six points for the third spot. The two-time Olympian also took third in the final World Cup sprint standings for 2018-2019.

“It was definitely a close, close battle down to the very last race,” the Susquehannock High School graduate said on the USA Luge website. “It really was a stressful one there, the last few sleds coming down, but I feel great. It was a great season and now I’m just looking forward to next year.”

Entering the last individual event of the winter, the battle appeared to narrow down to Britcher and Russian Tatyana Ivanova. The latter athlete, however, slipped to 11th in the sprint race, while Eitberger claimed a silver medal. The point differential brought the German to a close fourth place in the final rankings, six points behind Britcher.

Britcher concluded with 637 World Cup points, highlighted by three straight medals in midseason, and stood behind Natalie Geisenberger’s 1,052 and Julia Taubitz’s 793. Geisenberger won her seventh consecutive World Cup luge overall championship.

Britcher finished ninth in Saturday's regular full-length women's luge competition. Geisenberger won that race.

There were five races on the final day of the luge season and Russia won them all: Semen Pavlichenko had the two men’s wins (full length and sprint), Viktoria Demchenko prevailed in the women’s sprint, the team of Aleksandr Denisev and Vladisav Antonov won the doubles sprint and Russia took the team relay.

Pavlichenko clinched his first World Cup season points title.

Germany finished the World Cup luge season with 57 medals, far and away the best of any nation. Russia won 26, Austria had 19, Latvia had nine, the United States won seven, Italy won five and Canada grabbed three.

USA Luge and the Associated Press contributed to this story.