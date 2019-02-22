Story Highlights 'Ritchie' Wolfe has joined the Suburban Bowlerama staff.

Wolfe is a former member of the Professional Bowlers Association.

The southpaw competed on the PBA Tour from 1986 through 2010.

Richard "Ritchie" Wolfe (Photo11: SUBMITTED)

Richard "Ritchie" Wolfe, a former Professional Bowlers Association member, has joined the staff of Suburban Bowlerama in York.

Wolfe, a southpaw, competed on the PBA Tour from 1986 through 2010. His best season was in 2004, when he earned more than $44,000. His best career finish was second in the 1995 Indianapolis Open. He lost to PBA Hall of Famer Jason Couch, 256-223, in the championship match.

ESPN analyst Randy Pedersen called Wolfe "one of the most talented bowlers who has never won a PBA title." PBA Hall of Famer and color commentator Earl Anthony said Wolfe "has near perfect form."

Wolfe, 52, formerly was the general manager of Mountain Run Bowl, an 18-lane facility in Culpepper, Virginia.

"Hiring Ritchie is part of our quest to continuously get better," said Terry Miller, proprietor of Suburban Bowlerama. "I believe you are only as good as the people around you. We have an excellent staff and the addition of Ritchie just strengthens it."

Miller and Wolfe are longtime friends, having met on the PBA Tour in the late 1980s.

Last PBA highlight: Wolfe's last PBA highlight came in 2009 when he finished fourth in the U.S. Open. In the television finals, the lefty defeated Amelto Moncelli before falling to Chris Barnes. Wolfe collected $13,000 for the win.

He entered the field of 415 bowlers after the owners of Mountain Run Bowl encouraged him to take a vacation.

"I think one of the reasons why I bowled so well was that I didn't have any expectations," he said. "It was an amazing feeling."

Miller believes Wolfe's background will be a tremendous asset.

"Ritchie has been around bowling all of his life," Miller said. "He has a wealth of experience in all phases of the bowling business."

Wolfe praised the Suburban Bowlerama staff and the center's history of success.

"This is a very successful business," he said. "My goal is to help the center keep improving. I expect to assume some of the responsibilities that are currently part of Terry's day-to-day activities."

THE WOLFE FILE

Name: Richard "Ritchie" Wolfe.

Age: 52.

Born: Falls Church, Virginia.

PBA career: 1986 to 2010.

PBA tournaments: 306.

Number of cashes: 132.

PBA career earnings: $378,966.

Biggest payday: $13,000 for finishing fourth in the 2009 US Open.

Best career finish: Second, 1995 Indianapolis Open.

Best season: 2004, cashed in 19 of 19 tournaments and won $44,200.

This story was provided by the York Area Bowling Proprietors Association.