Following is Thursday's schedule of York-Adams high school and college sports events for Thursday, Feb. 21. Scores will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL

District 3 Class 5-A Quarterfinals

Northeastern at York High, 7 p.m.

District 3 Class 5-A Consolations

Dover at New Oxford, 7 p.m.

Gettysburg at West York 7 p.m.

District 3 Class 4-A Quarterfinals

Susquehanna Township at Eastern York, 7 p.m.

Lancaster Catholic at Littlestown, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

District 3 Class 6-A Quarterfinals

Wilson at Dallastown, 7 p.m.

District 3 Class 2-A Semifinals

Antietam at York Catholic, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL DIVING

District 3 Class 2-A Championships at Big Spring.

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

CAC Tournament Semifinals

Mary Washington at York, 7 p.m.