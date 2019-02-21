Following is Thursday's schedule of York-Adams high school and college sports events for Thursday, Feb. 21. Scores will be posted as they become available.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL
District 3 Class 5-A Quarterfinals
Northeastern at York High, 7 p.m.
District 3 Class 5-A Consolations
Dover at New Oxford, 7 p.m.
Gettysburg at West York 7 p.m.
District 3 Class 4-A Quarterfinals
Susquehanna Township at Eastern York, 7 p.m.
Lancaster Catholic at Littlestown, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
District 3 Class 6-A Quarterfinals
Wilson at Dallastown, 7 p.m.
District 3 Class 2-A Semifinals
Antietam at York Catholic, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL DIVING
District 3 Class 2-A Championships at Big Spring.
COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL
CAC Tournament Semifinals
Mary Washington at York, 7 p.m.
