Following is the York-Adams high school and college sports schedule for Tuesday, Feb. 19. Scores will be posted as they become available.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
District 3 Tournament
Class 5-A First Round
New Oxford at Solanco, 7 p.m.
Susquehannock at Mechanicsburg, 7 p.m.
Cocalico at Spring Grove, 7 p.m.
West York at Twin Valley, 7 p.m.
Greencastle-Antrim at Gettysburg, 7 p.m.
Elizabethtown at South Western, 7 p.m.
Class 4-A First Round
Northern Lebanon at Bermudian Springs, 7 p.m.
Class 1-A First Round
Mount Calvary Christian at Christian School of York, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL
District 3 Tournament
Class 6-A First Round
Warwick at Central York, 7 p.m.
COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL
CAC Tournament Quarterfinals
St. Mary’s at York, 7 p.m.
PSUAC Tournament Quarterfinals
Penn State Brandywine at Penn State York, 7 p.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
CAC Tournament Quarterfinals
York at Salisbury, 6 p.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S LACROSSE
Washington College at York, 5 p.m.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.