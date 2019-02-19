Buy Photo Spring Grove celebrates a 47-38 win over Kennard-Dale during York-Adams League girls' basketball quarterfinal action at Dallastown Area High School in York Township, Friday, Feb. 8, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo11: The York Dispatch)

Following is the York-Adams high school and college sports schedule for Tuesday, Feb. 19. Scores will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

District 3 Tournament

Class 5-A First Round

New Oxford at Solanco, 7 p.m.

Susquehannock at Mechanicsburg, 7 p.m.

Cocalico at Spring Grove, 7 p.m.

West York at Twin Valley, 7 p.m.

Greencastle-Antrim at Gettysburg, 7 p.m.

Elizabethtown at South Western, 7 p.m.

Class 4-A First Round

Northern Lebanon at Bermudian Springs, 7 p.m.

Class 1-A First Round

Mount Calvary Christian at Christian School of York, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL

District 3 Tournament

Class 6-A First Round

Warwick at Central York, 7 p.m.

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

CAC Tournament Quarterfinals

St. Mary’s at York, 7 p.m.

PSUAC Tournament Quarterfinals

Penn State Brandywine at Penn State York, 7 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

CAC Tournament Quarterfinals

York at Salisbury, 6 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S LACROSSE

Washington College at York, 5 p.m.