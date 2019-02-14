Buy Photo Spring Grove's Hylin Sorrell, center, battles for a rebound with Maddy McMaster (34) and Taylor Geiman (35) of South Western, Monday, Feb. 4, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo11: The York Dispatch)

Following is the York-Adams League high school and college sports schedule for events of Thursday, Feb. 14. Scores will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

York-Adams Final at York College

Spring Grove vs. Dallastown, 7 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Penn State Hazleton at Penn State York, 6 p.m.

York at Frostburg State, 6 p.m.

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

York at Frostburg State, 8 p.m.

Penn State Hazleton at Penn State York, 8 p.m.

COLLEGE SWIMMING AND DIVING

Capital Athletic Conference Championships at St. Mary’s (Md.) (Day 1).

COLLEGE WRESTLING

York at Gettysburg, 7:30 p.m.