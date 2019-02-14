Share This Story!
York-Adams high school and college sports scoreboard for events of Thursday, Feb. 14
Following is the York-Adams League high school and college sports schedule for Thursday, Feb. 14. Scores will be posted as they become available.
STAFF REPORT
Published 2:03 p.m. ET Feb. 14, 2019
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
York-Adams Final at York College
Spring Grove vs. Dallastown, 7 p.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Penn State Hazleton at Penn State York, 6 p.m.
York at Frostburg State, 6 p.m.
COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL
York at Frostburg State, 8 p.m.
Penn State Hazleton at Penn State York, 8 p.m.
COLLEGE SWIMMING AND DIVING
Capital Athletic Conference Championships at St. Mary’s (Md.) (Day 1).
COLLEGE WRESTLING
York at Gettysburg, 7:30 p.m.
