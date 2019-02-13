Share This Story!
Let friends in your social network know what you are reading about
York-Adams high school and college scoreboard for events of Wednesday, Feb. 13
Following is the schedule of York-Adams high school and college events for Wednesday, Feb. 13. Scores will be posted as they become available:
Sent!
A link has been sent to your friend's email address.
Posted!
A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.
York-Adams high school and college scoreboard for events of Wednesday, Feb. 13
STAFF REPORT
Published 11:34 a.m. ET Feb. 13, 2019
Following is the schedule of York-Adams high school and college events for Wednesday, Feb. 13. Scores will be posted as they become available:
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL
York-Adams League Semifinals at Red Lion
Central York vs. New Oxford, 6 p.m.
York High vs. Littlestown, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
York-Adams Semifinals at Dallastown
South Western vs. Spring Grove, 6 p.m.
Dallastown vs. Gettysburg, 7:30 p.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
York at Frostburg State, 6 p.m.
COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL
York at Frostburg State, 8 p.m.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.