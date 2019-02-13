LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Following is the schedule of York-Adams high school and college events for Wednesday, Feb. 13. Scores will be posted as they become available:

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL

York-Adams League Semifinals at Red Lion

Central York vs. New Oxford, 6 p.m.

York High vs. Littlestown, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

York-Adams Semifinals at Dallastown

South Western vs. Spring Grove, 6 p.m.

Dallastown vs. Gettysburg, 7:30 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

York at Frostburg State, 6 p.m.

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

York at Frostburg State, 8 p.m.

