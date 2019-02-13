Buy Photo York College's Debria Hendricks, right, pushes past Salisbury's Amber Onyekwere during women's basketball action at Grumbacher Sport and Fitness Center at York College of Pennsylvania in Spring Garden Township, Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019. York College would win the game 72-62. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Following is the schedule of York-Adams high school and college events for Wednesday, Feb. 13. Scores will be posted as they become available:

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL

York-Adams League Semifinals at Red Lion

Central York vs. New Oxford, 6 p.m.

York High vs. Littlestown, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

York-Adams Semifinals at Dallastown

South Western vs. Spring Grove, 6 p.m.

Dallastown vs. Gettysburg, 7:30 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

York at Frostburg State, 6 p.m.

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

York at Frostburg State, 8 p.m.