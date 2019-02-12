Following is the schedule of York-Adams high school and college sports events for Tuesday, Feb. 12. All events have been postponed or canceled.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
York-Adams Semifinals at Dallastown
South Western vs. Spring Grove, 6 p.m. Postponed until 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 13, at Dallastown.
Dallastown vs. Gettysburg, 7:30 p.m. Postponed until 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 13, at Dallastown.
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
Hanover at West York, 6 p.m. Canceled.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Penn State York at Penn State Wilkes-Barre, 6 p.m. Postponed until 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb.. 17.
COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL
Penn State York at Penn State Wilkes-Barre, 8 p.m. Postponed until 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 17.
