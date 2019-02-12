Following is the schedule of York-Adams high school and college sports events for Tuesday, Feb. 12. All events have been postponed or canceled.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

York-Adams Semifinals at Dallastown

South Western vs. Spring Grove, 6 p.m. Postponed until 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 13, at Dallastown.

Dallastown vs. Gettysburg, 7:30 p.m. Postponed until 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 13, at Dallastown.

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

Hanover at West York, 6 p.m. Canceled.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Penn State York at Penn State Wilkes-Barre, 6 p.m. Postponed until 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb.. 17.

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

Penn State York at Penn State Wilkes-Barre, 8 p.m. Postponed until 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 17.