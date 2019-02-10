LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Following are the York-Adams League basketball and wrestling standings through events of Sunday, Feb. 10: 

YORK-ADAMS BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Div. I

Division

Overall

 

W

L

W

L

x-York

12

2

18

3

N. Ox.

11

3

17

5

Central

11

3

17

5

D-town

8

6

11

11

N-ast.

7

7

13

9

R. Lion

4

10

10

12

S. Grove

2

12

2

20

S. West.

1

13

3

18

Div. II

Division

Overall

x-East.

11

1

19

4

W. York

9

3

18

5

Dover

8

4

13

10

Gbg.

7

5

12

10

Y. Sub.

3

9

8

13

K.-Dale

3

9

7

15

Susky

1

11

6

16

Div. III

Division

Overall

x-Litt.

13

1

22

1

Y. Tech

11

3

14

9

Big.

9

5

13

9

Delone

8

6

10

12

Berm.

5

9

6

15

Y. Cath.

5

9

5

17

Hanover

4

10

5

17

Fairfield

1

13

4

16

x-won division title.

YORK-ADAMS GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Div. I

Division

Overall

 

W

L

W

L

x-D-town

11

1

20

2

S. West.

10

2

16

5

S. Grove

8

4

17

6

R. Lion

5

7

12

10

Central

5

7

9

13

N. Ox.

3

9

9

13

York

0

12

1

21

Div. II

Division

Overall

x-K.-Dale

13

1

20

3

Gbg.

11

3

19

4

Susky

10

4

14

8

Eastern

9

5

15

7

W. York

7

7

11

11

Y. Sub.

4

10

8

14

N-east.

2

12

6

16

Dover

0

14

2

19

Div. III

Division

Overall

x-Delone

12

0

20

3

Y. Cath.

10

2

17

6

Berm.

8

4

15

6

Litt.

5

7

9

14

Fairfield

3

9

7

13

Hanover

2

10

10

12

Big.

2

10

5

17

x-won division title.

YORK-ADAMS WRESTLING

Div. I

Division

Overall

 

W

L

W

L

x-D-town

6

0

20

3

Gbg.

5

1

16

5

N. Ox.

4

2

12

7

S. Grove

3

3

10

7

Central

2

4

8

9

S. West.

1

5

12

8

R. Lion

0

6

0

13

Div. II

Division

Overall

x-Susky

6

0

13

5

Dover

5

1

12

7

Y. Sub.

4

2

15

9

W. York

3

3

9

9

Eastern

1

5

9

15

K.-Dale

1

5

4

15

N-east.

1

5

3

14

Div. III

Division

Overall

x-Berm.

6

0

20

3

Litt.

4

2

6

5

Big.

3

3

9

11

Y. Tech

3

3

9

9

Delone

3

3

5

13

Hanover

2

4

5

9

Fairfield

0

6

0

10

x-won division title.