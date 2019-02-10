Following are the York-Adams League basketball and wrestling standings through events of Sunday, Feb. 10:
YORK-ADAMS BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Div. I
Division
Overall
W
L
W
L
x-York
12
2
18
3
N. Ox.
11
3
17
5
Central
11
3
17
5
D-town
8
6
11
11
N-ast.
7
7
13
9
R. Lion
4
10
10
12
S. Grove
2
12
2
20
S. West.
1
13
3
18
Div. II
Division
Overall
x-East.
11
1
19
4
W. York
9
3
18
5
Dover
8
4
13
10
Gbg.
7
5
12
10
Y. Sub.
3
9
8
13
K.-Dale
3
9
7
15
Susky
1
11
6
16
Div. III
Division
Overall
x-Litt.
13
1
22
1
Y. Tech
11
3
14
9
Big.
9
5
13
9
Delone
8
6
10
12
Berm.
5
9
6
15
Y. Cath.
5
9
5
17
Hanover
4
10
5
17
Fairfield
1
13
4
16
x-won division title.
YORK-ADAMS GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Div. I
Division
Overall
W
L
W
L
x-D-town
11
1
20
2
S. West.
10
2
16
5
S. Grove
8
4
17
6
R. Lion
5
7
12
10
Central
5
7
9
13
N. Ox.
3
9
9
13
York
0
12
1
21
Div. II
Division
Overall
x-K.-Dale
13
1
20
3
Gbg.
11
3
19
4
Susky
10
4
14
8
Eastern
9
5
15
7
W. York
7
7
11
11
Y. Sub.
4
10
8
14
N-east.
2
12
6
16
Dover
0
14
2
19
Div. III
Division
Overall
x-Delone
12
0
20
3
Y. Cath.
10
2
17
6
Berm.
8
4
15
6
Litt.
5
7
9
14
Fairfield
3
9
7
13
Hanover
2
10
10
12
Big.
2
10
5
17
x-won division title.
YORK-ADAMS WRESTLING
Div. I
Division
Overall
W
L
W
L
x-D-town
6
0
20
3
Gbg.
5
1
16
5
N. Ox.
4
2
12
7
S. Grove
3
3
10
7
Central
2
4
8
9
S. West.
1
5
12
8
R. Lion
0
6
0
13
Div. II
Division
Overall
x-Susky
6
0
13
5
Dover
5
1
12
7
Y. Sub.
4
2
15
9
W. York
3
3
9
9
Eastern
1
5
9
15
K.-Dale
1
5
4
15
N-east.
1
5
3
14
Div. III
Division
Overall
x-Berm.
6
0
20
3
Litt.
4
2
6
5
Big.
3
3
9
11
Y. Tech
3
3
9
9
Delone
3
3
5
13
Hanover
2
4
5
9
Fairfield
0
6
0
10
x-won division title.
