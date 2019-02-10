Buy Photo Red Lion's Cameron Lindsay throws up a shot with Dallastown's Leke Ogunnupe defending during basketball action at Red Lion Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

Following are the York-Adams League basketball and wrestling standings through events of Sunday, Feb. 10:

YORK-ADAMS BOYS’ BASKETBALL Div. I Division Overall W L W L x-York 12 2 18 3 N. Ox. 11 3 17 5 Central 11 3 17 5 D-town 8 6 11 11 N-ast. 7 7 13 9 R. Lion 4 10 10 12 S. Grove 2 12 2 20 S. West. 1 13 3 18 Div. II Division Overall x-East. 11 1 19 4 W. York 9 3 18 5 Dover 8 4 13 10 Gbg. 7 5 12 10 Y. Sub. 3 9 8 13 K.-Dale 3 9 7 15 Susky 1 11 6 16 Div. III Division Overall x-Litt. 13 1 22 1 Y. Tech 11 3 14 9 Big. 9 5 13 9 Delone 8 6 10 12 Berm. 5 9 6 15 Y. Cath. 5 9 5 17 Hanover 4 10 5 17 Fairfield 1 13 4 16

x-won division title.

YORK-ADAMS GIRLS’ BASKETBALL Div. I Division Overall W L W L x-D-town 11 1 20 2 S. West. 10 2 16 5 S. Grove 8 4 17 6 R. Lion 5 7 12 10 Central 5 7 9 13 N. Ox. 3 9 9 13 York 0 12 1 21 Div. II Division Overall x-K.-Dale 13 1 20 3 Gbg. 11 3 19 4 Susky 10 4 14 8 Eastern 9 5 15 7 W. York 7 7 11 11 Y. Sub. 4 10 8 14 N-east. 2 12 6 16 Dover 0 14 2 19 Div. III Division Overall x-Delone 12 0 20 3 Y. Cath. 10 2 17 6 Berm. 8 4 15 6 Litt. 5 7 9 14 Fairfield 3 9 7 13 Hanover 2 10 10 12 Big. 2 10 5 17

x-won division title.

YORK-ADAMS WRESTLING Div. I Division Overall W L W L x-D-town 6 0 20 3 Gbg. 5 1 16 5 N. Ox. 4 2 12 7 S. Grove 3 3 10 7 Central 2 4 8 9 S. West. 1 5 12 8 R. Lion 0 6 0 13 Div. II Division Overall x-Susky 6 0 13 5 Dover 5 1 12 7 Y. Sub. 4 2 15 9 W. York 3 3 9 9 Eastern 1 5 9 15 K.-Dale 1 5 4 15 N-east. 1 5 3 14 Div. III Division Overall x-Berm. 6 0 20 3 Litt. 4 2 6 5 Big. 3 3 9 11 Y. Tech 3 3 9 9 Delone 3 3 5 13 Hanover 2 4 5 9 Fairfield 0 6 0 10

x-won division title.