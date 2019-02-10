Story Highlights Summer Britcher earned a pair of sixth-place World Cup finishes on Sunday.

Summer Britcher of United States smiles after she placed third of a women's race at the Luge World Cup event in Sigulda, Latvia, Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019. (AP Photo/Roman Koksarov) (Photo: Roman Koksarov, AP)

OBERHOF, Germany — Glen Rock's Summer Britcher collected a pair sixth-place finishes on Sunday in World Cup luge action.

Britcher competed in both women's singles and the team relay.

Rain and wind greeted the women in Oberhof, nick-named Blow-berhof by USA Luge athletes for the region’s habit of producing strong winds. Temperatures pushed the 40-degree mark, adding to the tour’s weather issues throughout Germany over the past month.

Slowing conditions especially impacted the team relay. Italy, an early starter, capitalized for the team relay victory.

Britcher, a two-time Olympian, was USA Luge’s lone entry in the women’s field. Britcher’s sixth-place result, in a season where she’s won three World Cup medals, all consecutive, enabled her to remain in third place in the season-long World Cup women's standings with two events remaining in Sochi.

“It was a pretty good race today with some close racing,” Britcher said on the USA Luge website. “There were only two or three-hundredths separating four or five sleds in the first run. It was a tight race, which is always exciting. I didn’t end up as high as I wanted but it was still a lot of fun.”

Germany’s 2018 Olympic team swept the women's singles medals in Oberhof, led by Natalie Geisenberger, a winner of five Olympic medals, four of them gold. Tatjana Huefner was second and Dajana Eitberger was third.

Britcher also ran the lead leg in the team relay, joining with Tucker West and the doubles team of Chris Mazdzer and Jayson Terdiman. She had the third-best women's run in the relay.

After the sixth-place finish, the Americans are fourth-ranked in the World Cup team relay standings.

Germany was second in the team relay, followed by Latvia.

The USA Luge website contributed to this report.