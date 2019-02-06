Following is the schedule of York-Adams high school and college sports events for Wednesday, Feb. 6. Scores will be updated as they become available.
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
Susquehanna Township at Biglerville, 7 p.m.
Wyomissing at Hanover, 7 p.m.
York Tech at Columbia, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Biglerville at York Country Day, 5:30 p.m.
Eastern York at Solanco, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
James Buchanan at Bermudian Springs, 7:30 p.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Salisbury at York College, 6 p.m.
Penn State York at Penn State Lehigh Valley, 6 p.m.
COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL
Salisbury at York College, 8 p.m.
Penn State York at Penn State Lehigh Valley, 8 p.m.
