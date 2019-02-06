Buy Photo Red Lion's Davante Dennis drives against Dallastown's Jadon Green during basketball action at Red Lion Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

Following is the schedule of York-Adams high school and college sports events for Wednesday, Feb. 6. Scores will be updated as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

Susquehanna Township at Biglerville, 7 p.m.

Wyomissing at Hanover, 7 p.m.

York Tech at Columbia, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Biglerville at York Country Day, 5:30 p.m.

Eastern York at Solanco, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

James Buchanan at Bermudian Springs, 7:30 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Salisbury at York College, 6 p.m.

Penn State York at Penn State Lehigh Valley, 6 p.m.

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

Salisbury at York College, 8 p.m.

Penn State York at Penn State Lehigh Valley, 8 p.m.