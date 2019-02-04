LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Following is the schedule of York-Adams high school and college sports events for Monday, Feb. 4. Scores will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Waynesboro at Dover, 6:30 p.m.

Fairfield at Bermudian Springs, 7:30 p.m.

Dallastown at Shippensburg, 7:30 p.m.

Northeastern at Red Lion, 7:30 p.m.

South Western at Spring Grove, 7:30 p.m.

Gettysburg at Cedar Cliff, 7:30 p.m.

Kennard-Dale at West York, 7:30 p.m.

Littlestown at Susquehannock, 7:30 p.m.

York Tech at West Perry, 7:30 p.m.

Gettysburg at York Suburban, 7:30 p.m.

Hanover at Biglerville, 7:30 p.m.

TEACH at Red Lion Christian, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

TEACH at Red Lion Christian, 6 p.m.

Susquehannock at York Suburban, 6 p.m.

Eastern York at Northeastern, 7:30 p.m.

Bermudian Springs at Fairfield, 7 p.m.

Biglerville at Hanover, 7:30 p.m.

Spring Grove at South Western, 7:30 p.m.

West York at Kennard-Dale, 7:30 p.m.

Shippensburg at Dallastown, 7:30 p.m.

Columbia at Christian School of York, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL ICE HOCKEY

Elizabethtown at Dallastown (York City Ice Arena), 8 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Penn State York at Penn State Hazleton, 6 p.m.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Penn State York at Penn State Hazleton, 8 p.m.

