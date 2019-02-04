Following is the schedule of York-Adams high school and college sports events for Monday, Feb. 4. Scores will be posted as they become available.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Waynesboro at Dover, 6:30 p.m.
Fairfield at Bermudian Springs, 7:30 p.m.
Dallastown at Shippensburg, 7:30 p.m.
Northeastern at Red Lion, 7:30 p.m.
South Western at Spring Grove, 7:30 p.m.
Gettysburg at Cedar Cliff, 7:30 p.m.
Kennard-Dale at West York, 7:30 p.m.
Littlestown at Susquehannock, 7:30 p.m.
York Tech at West Perry, 7:30 p.m.
Gettysburg at York Suburban, 7:30 p.m.
Hanover at Biglerville, 7:30 p.m.
TEACH at Red Lion Christian, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
TEACH at Red Lion Christian, 6 p.m.
Susquehannock at York Suburban, 6 p.m.
Eastern York at Northeastern, 7:30 p.m.
Bermudian Springs at Fairfield, 7 p.m.
Biglerville at Hanover, 7:30 p.m.
Spring Grove at South Western, 7:30 p.m.
West York at Kennard-Dale, 7:30 p.m.
Shippensburg at Dallastown, 7:30 p.m.
Columbia at Christian School of York, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL ICE HOCKEY
Elizabethtown at Dallastown (York City Ice Arena), 8 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Penn State York at Penn State Hazleton, 6 p.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Penn State York at Penn State Hazleton, 8 p.m.
