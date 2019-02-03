LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Following are the York-Adams winter sports standings through events of Sunday, Feb. 3.

YORK-ADAMS BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Div. I

Division

Overall

 

W

L

W

L

y-York

11

2

16

3

N. Ox.

11

3

16

5

Central

11

3

16

5

D-town

7

6

10

9

N-east.

6

7

12

9

R. Lion

4

8

10

10

S. Grove

2

12

2

18

S. West.

0

12

2

17

Div. II

Division

Overall

x-East.

11

1

18

3

W. York

8

3

16

4

Dover

8

4

12

9

Gbg.

6

5

10

10

K.-Dale

3

8

7

13

Y. Sub.

2

8

7

12

Susky

1

10

6

14

Div. III

Division

Overall

x-Litt.

12

1

19

1

Y. Tech

10

3

13

7

Big.

8

4

11

8

Delone

8

5

10

11

Y. Cath.

5

9

5

17

Berm.

4

9

5

15

Hanover

3

9

4

16

Fairfield

1

11

4

14

x-won division. y-clinched tie for division.

YORK-ADAMS GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Div. I

Division

Overall

 

W

L

W

L

y-D-town

10

1

17

2

S. West.

8

2

13

5

S. Grove

8

3

15

5

R. Lion

5

6

12

9

Central

5

7

9

12

N. Ox.

3

9

8

13

York

0

11

1

20

Div. II

Division

Overall

x-K-Dale

12

1

19

2

Gbg.

10

3

17

4

Susky

8

4

12

7

Eastern

8

5

14

7

W. York

7

6

11

10

Y. Sub.

4

8

7

12

N-east.

2

10

6

14

Dover

0

14

2

19

Div. III

Division

Overall

x-Delone

11

0

19

2

Y. Cath.

10

2

17

5

Berm.

7

4

12

6

Litt.

4

7

8

12

Fairfield

3

8

7

12

Big.

2

8

5

15

Hanover

1

9

9

11

x-won division. y-clinched tie for division.

YORK-ADAMS BOYS’ SWIMMING

 

Division I

Division

 
 

W

L

T

x-Central

5

0

0

S. Grove

4

1

0

D-town

3

2

0

S. West.

2

3

0

N-east.

1

4

0

R. Lion

0

5

0

Div. II

Division

 

z-Y. Sub.

4

0

1

z-Dover

4

0

1

Susky

3

2

0

W. York

2

3

0

Gbg.

1

4

0

N. Ox.

0

5

0

x-won division. z-tied for division.

YORK-ADAMS GIRLS’ SWIMMING

 

Division I

Division

 
 

W

L

T

x-Central

5

0

0

D-town

4

1

0

S. Grove

3

2

0

N-east.

2

3

0

S. West.

1

4

0

R. Lion

0

5

0

Div. II

Division

 

x-Y. Sub.

5

0

0

Dover

4

1

0

W. York

3

2

0

Susky

2

3

0

Gbg.

1

4

0

N. Ox.

0

5

0

x-won division.

YORK-ADAMS WRESTLING

Div. I

Division

Overall

 

W

L

W

L

x-D-town

6

0

19

1

Gbg.

5

1

16

5

N. Ox.

4

2

12

7

S. Grove

3

3

10

7

Central

2

4

7

9

S. West.

1

5

11

8

R. Lion

0

6

0

13

Div. II

Division

Overall

y-Susky

5

0

12

5

Dover

5

1

12

6

Y. Sub.

4

2

15

8

W. York

3

3

9

8

Eastern

1

4

9

14

N-east.

1

5

3

14

K.-Dale

1

5

3

15

Div. III

Division

Overall

x-Berm.

6

0

20

3

Litt.

4

2

6

5

Big.

3

3

8

11

Delone

3

3

5

12

Y. Tech

2

3

6

9

Hanover

2

4

5

8

Fairfield

0

5

0

9

x-won division. y-clinched tie for division.

