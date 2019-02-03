Following are the York-Adams winter sports standings through events of Sunday, Feb. 3.
YORK-ADAMS BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Div. I
Division
Overall
W
L
W
L
y-York
11
2
16
3
N. Ox.
11
3
16
5
Central
11
3
16
5
D-town
7
6
10
9
N-east.
6
7
12
9
R. Lion
4
8
10
10
S. Grove
2
12
2
18
S. West.
0
12
2
17
Div. II
Division
Overall
x-East.
11
1
18
3
W. York
8
3
16
4
Dover
8
4
12
9
Gbg.
6
5
10
10
K.-Dale
3
8
7
13
Y. Sub.
2
8
7
12
Susky
1
10
6
14
Div. III
Division
Overall
x-Litt.
12
1
19
1
Y. Tech
10
3
13
7
Big.
8
4
11
8
Delone
8
5
10
11
Y. Cath.
5
9
5
17
Berm.
4
9
5
15
Hanover
3
9
4
16
Fairfield
1
11
4
14
x-won division. y-clinched tie for division.
YORK-ADAMS GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Div. I
Division
Overall
W
L
W
L
y-D-town
10
1
17
2
S. West.
8
2
13
5
S. Grove
8
3
15
5
R. Lion
5
6
12
9
Central
5
7
9
12
N. Ox.
3
9
8
13
York
0
11
1
20
Div. II
Division
Overall
x-K-Dale
12
1
19
2
Gbg.
10
3
17
4
Susky
8
4
12
7
Eastern
8
5
14
7
W. York
7
6
11
10
Y. Sub.
4
8
7
12
N-east.
2
10
6
14
Dover
0
14
2
19
Div. III
Division
Overall
x-Delone
11
0
19
2
Y. Cath.
10
2
17
5
Berm.
7
4
12
6
Litt.
4
7
8
12
Fairfield
3
8
7
12
Big.
2
8
5
15
Hanover
1
9
9
11
x-won division. y-clinched tie for division.
YORK-ADAMS BOYS’ SWIMMING
Division I
Division
W
L
T
x-Central
5
0
0
S. Grove
4
1
0
D-town
3
2
0
S. West.
2
3
0
N-east.
1
4
0
R. Lion
0
5
0
Div. II
Division
z-Y. Sub.
4
0
1
z-Dover
4
0
1
Susky
3
2
0
W. York
2
3
0
Gbg.
1
4
0
N. Ox.
0
5
0
x-won division. z-tied for division.
YORK-ADAMS GIRLS’ SWIMMING
Division I
Division
W
L
T
x-Central
5
0
0
D-town
4
1
0
S. Grove
3
2
0
N-east.
2
3
0
S. West.
1
4
0
R. Lion
0
5
0
Div. II
Division
x-Y. Sub.
5
0
0
Dover
4
1
0
W. York
3
2
0
Susky
2
3
0
Gbg.
1
4
0
N. Ox.
0
5
0
x-won division.
YORK-ADAMS WRESTLING
Div. I
Division
Overall
W
L
W
L
x-D-town
6
0
19
1
Gbg.
5
1
16
5
N. Ox.
4
2
12
7
S. Grove
3
3
10
7
Central
2
4
7
9
S. West.
1
5
11
8
R. Lion
0
6
0
13
Div. II
Division
Overall
y-Susky
5
0
12
5
Dover
5
1
12
6
Y. Sub.
4
2
15
8
W. York
3
3
9
8
Eastern
1
4
9
14
N-east.
1
5
3
14
K.-Dale
1
5
3
15
Div. III
Division
Overall
x-Berm.
6
0
20
3
Litt.
4
2
6
5
Big.
3
3
8
11
Delone
3
3
5
12
Y. Tech
2
3
6
9
Hanover
2
4
5
8
Fairfield
0
5
0
9
x-won division. y-clinched tie for division.
