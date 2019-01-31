Following is the York-Adams high school and college sports schedule for events of Thursday, Jan. 31. Scores will be posted as they become available.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ SWIMMING
Dover at Susquehannock (Shrewsbury YMCA), 4:30 p.m.
Central York at Red Lion, 6 p.m.
Gettysburg at West York (Graham Aquatic Center), 6 p.m.
New Oxford at York Suburban, 6 p.m.
South Western at Northeastern, 6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ SWIMMING
Dover at Susquehannock (Shrewsbury YMCA), 4:30 p.m.
Central York at Red Lion, 6 p.m.
Gettysburg at West York (Graham Aquatic Center), 6 p.m.
New Oxford at York Suburban, 6 p.m.
South Western at Northeastern, 6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Bermudian Springs defeats Columbia by forfeit.
Harrisburg Academy at Christian School of York, 6 p.m.
Dallastown at Cedar Crest, 7:30 p.m.
Manheim Township at Red Lion, 7:30 p.m.
Big Spring at York Suburban, 7:30 p.m.
Dover at Eastern York, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Red Lion Christian at Bible Baptist, 5:30 p.m.
York Tech at West Perry, 7:30 p.m.
Harrisburg Academy at Christian School of York, 7:30 p.m.
Eastern York at Dover, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
District 3 Class 3-A Semifinal
Dallastown vs. Central at Spring Grove, 5 p.m.
District 3 Class 3-A Consolations
New Oxford vs. Cumberland Valley at Spring Grove, 5 p.m.
Gettysburg vs. Lampeter Strasburg at Spring Grove, 5 p.m.
District 3 Class 2-A Quarterfinal
Octorara vs. Bermudian Springs at Cumberland Valley, 6 p.m.
Other Matches
Delone Catholic at Kennard-Dale, 7 p.m.
Hanover at Pequea Valley, 7 p.m.
York Tech at Fairfield, 6 p.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
PSU-Harrisburg at York, 6 p.m.
COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL
PSU-Harrisburg at York, 8 p.m.
