Following is the York-Adams high school and college sports schedule for events of Thursday, Jan. 31. Scores will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ SWIMMING

Dover at Susquehannock (Shrewsbury YMCA), 4:30 p.m.

Central York at Red Lion, 6 p.m.

Gettysburg at West York (Graham Aquatic Center), 6 p.m.

New Oxford at York Suburban, 6 p.m.

South Western at Northeastern, 6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ SWIMMING

Dover at Susquehannock (Shrewsbury YMCA), 4:30 p.m.

Central York at Red Lion, 6 p.m.

Gettysburg at West York (Graham Aquatic Center), 6 p.m.

New Oxford at York Suburban, 6 p.m.

South Western at Northeastern, 6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Bermudian Springs defeats Columbia by forfeit.

Harrisburg Academy at Christian School of York, 6 p.m.

Dallastown at Cedar Crest, 7:30 p.m.

Manheim Township at Red Lion, 7:30 p.m.

Big Spring at York Suburban, 7:30 p.m.

Dover at Eastern York, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Red Lion Christian at Bible Baptist, 5:30 p.m.

York Tech at West Perry, 7:30 p.m.

Harrisburg Academy at Christian School of York, 7:30 p.m.

Eastern York at Dover, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

District 3 Class 3-A Semifinal

Dallastown vs. Central at Spring Grove, 5 p.m.

District 3 Class 3-A Consolations

New Oxford vs. Cumberland Valley at Spring Grove, 5 p.m.

Gettysburg vs. Lampeter Strasburg at Spring Grove, 5 p.m.

District 3 Class 2-A Quarterfinal

Octorara vs. Bermudian Springs at Cumberland Valley, 6 p.m.

Other Matches

Delone Catholic at Kennard-Dale, 7 p.m.

Hanover at Pequea Valley, 7 p.m.

York Tech at Fairfield, 6 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

PSU-Harrisburg at York, 6 p.m.

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

PSU-Harrisburg at York, 8 p.m.

