There are plenty of York County bowling opportunities in February. (Photo: pexels.com)

February is the shortest month of the year, but it's one of the busiest when it comes to local bowling tournaments.

It doesn't matter your age or whether you're a handicap or scratch bowler, there's a tournament for you.

Here are some of them:

►Hanover Bowling Centre hosts a Super Bowl 10 Game Marathon at 9 a.m., Sunday, Feb. 3. The format features 10 games over 20 lanes. Total pin fall determines the winner. First place is guaranteed $1,000. The entry fee is $90 and 1 in 5 entries cash.

►The York Area Handicap Doubles Tournament will be held 1 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 3, at Lion Bowl in Red Lion. Bowlers roll four games and receive automatic strikes in the third, sixth and ninth frames. The entry fee is $45 per team. The handicap is 90 percent of 460 per team.

►The York-Adams United States Bowling Congress Open Seniors Tournament will be held at Edgewood Bowl in Gettysburg, Feb. 9-10, 16-17 and 23-24. The tournament is open to bowlers age 50 and older. There are four age divisions in singles and all-events and one class in doubles and team events. The squad times are 10 a.m. on Saturdays and 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Sundays. The entry fee is $25 per bowler, per event.

►Colony Park Lanes North hosts a Valentine's Doubles Tournament at 12 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 10. The format consists of two games of Baker Doubles, two games of Scotch Doubles and one game of regular doubles. The cost is $39.95 per team prior to the event and $43.95 per team the day of the event. The price includes a light lunch and a beverage. Teams must consist of one man and one woman.

►East Lincoln Lanes holds a Junior Gold Qualifier Tournament at 10 a.m., Sunday, Feb. 10. The entry fee is $65 per bowler. The 2019 Junior Gold Championships will be held July 13-20 in Detroit, Michigan.

►The second annual Valentine's Day Youth Singles Scholarship Tournament will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 16, at Hanover Bowling Centre. The Republican Club of Hanover has contributed $2,500 and is sponsoring the tournament. First place in the handicap division is guaranteed a $1,000 scholarship. The format features five games. The entry fee is $20 if paid by Feb. 9 and $25 the day of the event.

This story was provided by the York Area Bowling Proprietors Association.