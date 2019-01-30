Buy Photo York Suburban's Sophia Guyer swims the butterfly leg of the 200 IM against Dover, Thursday, January 24, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Following is Wednesday's schedule of York-Adams high school and college sports events. Scores will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

District 3 Class 3-A First Round

Solanco at Dallastown, 6 p.m.

New Oxford at Wilson, 6 p.m.

Gettysburg vs. Waynesboro at Chambersburg, 6 p.m.

District 3 Class 3-A Quarterfinals

Pairings to be determined, 8 p.m.

District 3 Class 2-A Quarterfinal

Octorara at Bermudian Springs, 6 p.m. PPD. until 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 31.

Other Matches

Susquehannock at Eastern York, 7 p.m. PPD. until 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 7.

Lancaster Catholic at York Tech, 7 p.m. Canceled.

Littlestown at Dover, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Kennard-Dale at West York, 7:30 p.m. PPD. until 7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 4.

William Penn at York High, 6 p.m.

York Suburban at Red Lion, 7:30 p.m.

Central York at Spring Grove, 7:30 p.m.

Littlestown at York Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

New Oxford at Northeastern, 7:30 p.m.

Bermudian Springs at Delone Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Susquehannock at New Oxford, 7:30 p.m. PPD. until 7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 4.

West York at Kennard-Dale, 7:30 p.m. PPD. untill 7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 4.

Biglerville at Fairfield, 7 p.m.

Spring Grove at Central York, 7:30 p.m.

York Catholic at Littlestown, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS' SWIMMING

Dallastown at Spring Grove, 4:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS' SWIMMING

Dallastown at Spring Grove, 4:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL ICE HOCKEY

CPIHL All-Star Game at York City Ice Arena, 8:15 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

PSU-Harrisburg at York, 6 p.m.

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

PSU-Harrisburg at York, 8 p.m.