Following is Wednesday's schedule of York-Adams high school and college sports events. Scores will be posted as they become available.
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
District 3 Class 3-A First Round
Solanco at Dallastown, 6 p.m.
New Oxford at Wilson, 6 p.m.
Gettysburg vs. Waynesboro at Chambersburg, 6 p.m.
District 3 Class 3-A Quarterfinals
Pairings to be determined, 8 p.m.
District 3 Class 2-A Quarterfinal
Octorara at Bermudian Springs, 6 p.m. PPD. until 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 31.
Other Matches
Susquehannock at Eastern York, 7 p.m. PPD. until 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 7.
Lancaster Catholic at York Tech, 7 p.m. Canceled.
Littlestown at Dover, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Kennard-Dale at West York, 7:30 p.m. PPD. until 7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 4.
William Penn at York High, 6 p.m.
York Suburban at Red Lion, 7:30 p.m.
Central York at Spring Grove, 7:30 p.m.
Littlestown at York Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
New Oxford at Northeastern, 7:30 p.m.
Bermudian Springs at Delone Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Susquehannock at New Oxford, 7:30 p.m. PPD. until 7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 4.
West York at Kennard-Dale, 7:30 p.m. PPD. untill 7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 4.
Biglerville at Fairfield, 7 p.m.
Spring Grove at Central York, 7:30 p.m.
York Catholic at Littlestown, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS' SWIMMING
Dallastown at Spring Grove, 4:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS' SWIMMING
Dallastown at Spring Grove, 4:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL ICE HOCKEY
CPIHL All-Star Game at York City Ice Arena, 8:15 p.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
PSU-Harrisburg at York, 6 p.m.
COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL
PSU-Harrisburg at York, 8 p.m.
