Story Highlights The York-Adams USBC Hall of Fame will add three new members.

Mark Elicker, Jake Hawkins and Bill Myers are set for induction.

The new members will be honored Saturday, Feb. 16, at the Porters Fire Company.

Three area bowlers will be inducted into the York-Adams United States Bowling Congress Hall of Fame on Saturday, Feb. 16, at the Porters Fire Company near Spring Grove.

Mark Elicker and Jake Hawkins are being recognized for their bowling ability, while Bill Myers enters for his meritorious service.

Mark Elicker (Photo: SUBMITTED)

Mark Elicker: Elicker's bowling resume features 20 perfect games and eight 800 series, including a high of 832. His high season average is 233.

As a youth, Elicker won the Pennsylvania Junior Bowling all-events title two years in a row. He has been a member of numerous teams which have won league titles. He also has competed in local, state and national tournaments. Elicker captured the York County all-events category on two occasions.

In 1988, he joined the PBA Tour. His best finish came at the Kodak Invitational in Rochester, New York, when he placed 18th and earned $1,800.

In 1989, Elicker defeated Ted Hannahs at ABC West in Mechanicsburg to win his only regional PBA tournament. He collected $3,000 for the win.

Jake Hawkins (Photo: SUBMITTED)

Jake Hawkins: Hawkins has built an impressive list of bowling accomplishments over the years. He has rolled 40 perfect games and 13 800 series, including a high of 824. His high season average is 234.

One of the highlights of Hawkins' career came in 2006 when he placed 36th in singles in the USBC National Tournament in Corpus Christi, Texas. More than 12,000 bowlers competed.

An avid tournament bowler, Hawkins has competed in 27 ABC/USBC tournaments, 22 state events and 31 York-Adams USBC tournaments.

He has compiled a number of top-five finishes in York-Adams USBC and state seniors tournaments. He also has competed in five PBA regional events and cashed in three of them.

Bill Myers (Photo: SUBMITTED)

Bill Myers: Myers didn't get involved in bowling until he was 30 years old, but he has had a love affair with the game for the past 40 years.

Myers has been a York-Adams USBC Association director and served as a York-Adams delegate to the state convention. He served as the 2018 president of the Greg Bair Memorial League at Hanover Bowling Centre and has held offices in other leagues.

For many years, he was a coach in the Learn to Bowl program at Hanover Bowling Centre. He also volunteered as a scorekeeper when the York-Adams USBC hosted the 2010 state tournament.

He won state senior titles in 2002, 2012 and 2014. He owns eight 300 games and three 800 series, including a high of 834. His high season average is 219.

This story was provided through the York Area Bowling Proprietors Association.