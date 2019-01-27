LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Following are the York-Adams League winter sports standings through events of Sunday, Jan. 27.

YORK-ADAMS BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Div. I

Division

Overall

 

W

L

W

L

York

10

2

15

3

N. Ox.

10

2

15

4

Central

9

3

14

5

D-town

7

5

10

8

N-east.

6

6

12

7

R. Lion

4

8

8

10

S. Grove

2

10

2

16

S. West.

0

12

2

17

Div. II

Division

Overall

y-Eastern

10

1

16

3

W. York

8

2

15

3

Dover

7

3

11

8

Gbg.

5

5

9

9

K.-Dale

3

7

7

12

Y. Sub.

2

8

6

11

S-hann.

1

10

6

12

Div. III

Division

Overall

y-L-town

11

1

18

1

Y. Tech

9

3

12

7

Big.

8

4

11

7

Delone

7

5

8

11

Y. Cath.

5

7

5

15

Berm.

4

8

5

14

Hanover

3

9

4

16

Fairfield

1

11

4

14

YORK-ADAMS GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Div. I

Division

Overall

 

W

L

W

L

D-town

9

1

16

2

S. Grove

8

2

13

4

S. West.

8

2

13

5

R. Lion

5

6

10

9

Central

4

6

8

11

N. Ox.

2

9

7

13

York

0

10

1

18

Div. II

Division

Overall

K.-Dale

11

1

18

2

Gbg.

10

2

16

3

S-hann.

8

4

12

6

Eastern

7

5

13

7

W. York

6

6

9

10

Y. Sub.

4

8

6

11

N-east.

2

10

5

14

Dover

0

12

2

16

Div. III

Division

Overall

y-Delone

10

0

17

2

Y. Cath.

9

2

16

5

Berm.

7

3

12

5

L-town

4

6

8

10

Big.

2

7

5

13

Fairfield

2

8

6

12

Hanover

1

9

9

11

YORK-ADAMS BOYS’ SWIMMING

 

Div. I

Division

 
 

W

L

T

y-Central

4

0

0

D-town

3

1

0

S. Grove

3

1

0

S. West.

1

3

0

N-east.

1

3

0

R. Lion

0

4

0

Div. II

Division

 

Y. Sub.

3

0

1

Dover

3

0

1

S-hann.

3

1

0

Gbg.

1

3

0

W. York

1

3

0

N. Ox.

0

4

0

YORK-ADAMS GIRLS’ SWIMMING

 

Div. I

Division

 
 

W

L

T

y-Central

4

0

0

D-town

3

1

0

S. Grove

3

1

0

S. West.

1

3

0

N-east.

1

3

0

R. Lion

0

4

0

Div. II

Division

 

y-Y. Sub.

4

0

0

Dover

3

1

0

S-hann.

2

2

0

W. York

2

2

0

Gbg.

1

3

0

N. Ox.

0

4

0

YORK-ADAMS WRESTLING

Div. I

Division

Overall

 

W

L

W

L

x-D-town.

6

0

16

0

Gbg.

5

1

14

3

N. Ox.

4

2

11

5

S. Grove

3

3

10

7

Central

2

4

7

9

S. West.

1

5

11

8

R. Lion

0

6

0

10

Div. II

Division

Overall

y-S-hann.

5

0

12

5

Dover

5

1

12

5

Y. Sub.

4

2

15

8

W. York

3

3

9

8

Eastern

1

4

7

11

N-east.

1

5

3

14

K.-Dale

1

5

3

15

Div. III

Division

Overall

x-Berm.

6

0

18

1

Litt.

4

2

5

4

Big.

3

3

8

11

Delone

3

3

5

12

Y. Tech

2

3

6

6

Hanover

2

4

3

6

Fairfield

0

5

0

9

x-won division. y-tied for division title.

