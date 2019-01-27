Following are the York-Adams League winter sports standings through events of Sunday, Jan. 27.
YORK-ADAMS BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Div. I
Division
Overall
W
L
W
L
York
10
2
15
3
N. Ox.
10
2
15
4
Central
9
3
14
5
D-town
7
5
10
8
N-east.
6
6
12
7
R. Lion
4
8
8
10
S. Grove
2
10
2
16
S. West.
0
12
2
17
Div. II
Division
Overall
y-Eastern
10
1
16
3
W. York
8
2
15
3
Dover
7
3
11
8
Gbg.
5
5
9
9
K.-Dale
3
7
7
12
Y. Sub.
2
8
6
11
S-hann.
1
10
6
12
Div. III
Division
Overall
y-L-town
11
1
18
1
Y. Tech
9
3
12
7
Big.
8
4
11
7
Delone
7
5
8
11
Y. Cath.
5
7
5
15
Berm.
4
8
5
14
Hanover
3
9
4
16
Fairfield
1
11
4
14
YORK-ADAMS GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Div. I
Division
Overall
W
L
W
L
D-town
9
1
16
2
S. Grove
8
2
13
4
S. West.
8
2
13
5
R. Lion
5
6
10
9
Central
4
6
8
11
N. Ox.
2
9
7
13
York
0
10
1
18
Div. II
Division
Overall
K.-Dale
11
1
18
2
Gbg.
10
2
16
3
S-hann.
8
4
12
6
Eastern
7
5
13
7
W. York
6
6
9
10
Y. Sub.
4
8
6
11
N-east.
2
10
5
14
Dover
0
12
2
16
Div. III
Division
Overall
y-Delone
10
0
17
2
Y. Cath.
9
2
16
5
Berm.
7
3
12
5
L-town
4
6
8
10
Big.
2
7
5
13
Fairfield
2
8
6
12
Hanover
1
9
9
11
YORK-ADAMS BOYS’ SWIMMING
Div. I
Division
W
L
T
y-Central
4
0
0
D-town
3
1
0
S. Grove
3
1
0
S. West.
1
3
0
N-east.
1
3
0
R. Lion
0
4
0
Div. II
Division
Y. Sub.
3
0
1
Dover
3
0
1
S-hann.
3
1
0
Gbg.
1
3
0
W. York
1
3
0
N. Ox.
0
4
0
YORK-ADAMS GIRLS’ SWIMMING
Div. I
Division
W
L
T
y-Central
4
0
0
D-town
3
1
0
S. Grove
3
1
0
S. West.
1
3
0
N-east.
1
3
0
R. Lion
0
4
0
Div. II
Division
y-Y. Sub.
4
0
0
Dover
3
1
0
S-hann.
2
2
0
W. York
2
2
0
Gbg.
1
3
0
N. Ox.
0
4
0
YORK-ADAMS WRESTLING
Div. I
Division
Overall
W
L
W
L
x-D-town.
6
0
16
0
Gbg.
5
1
14
3
N. Ox.
4
2
11
5
S. Grove
3
3
10
7
Central
2
4
7
9
S. West.
1
5
11
8
R. Lion
0
6
0
10
Div. II
Division
Overall
y-S-hann.
5
0
12
5
Dover
5
1
12
5
Y. Sub.
4
2
15
8
W. York
3
3
9
8
Eastern
1
4
7
11
N-east.
1
5
3
14
K.-Dale
1
5
3
15
Div. III
Division
Overall
x-Berm.
6
0
18
1
Litt.
4
2
5
4
Big.
3
3
8
11
Delone
3
3
5
12
Y. Tech
2
3
6
6
Hanover
2
4
3
6
Fairfield
0
5
0
9
x-won division. y-tied for division title.
