Story Highlights Clovis Gallon Jr. did not get a berth for the McDonald's All-American Game.

York High defensive end Isaiah Peterson committed to Division II Lock Haven.

York High's Rob Rideout received an offer from California University of Pennsylvania.

York Suburban boys' lacrosse coach Luke Beam resigned after four seasons.

Buy Photo York High's Clovis Gallon Jr., shown here in a game last season, was nominated for the McDonald's All-American Game last week. On Thursday, he was not one of the 24 players selected for the prestigious game. DISPATCH FILE PHOTO (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Last week, York High boys' basketball standout Clovis Gallon Jr. was surprised by his nomination for the prestigious McDonald's All-American Game.

“We were coming off a tough loss to Dallastown, and then I found out about it," Gallon Jr. said. "It’s cool because not too many people get picked for it. It tells me I’m one of the best players in Pennsylvania. That motivates me to work harder.”

The two 12-player teams, chosen from the list of about 400 players, were announced on Thursday, and Gallon Jr. was not selected. The senior guard/forward, who is scoring 20.4 points per game for the 14-3 Bearcats, was one of 12 nominees from Pennsylvania.

“Clovis is a high-level player,” Gallon Sr. said last week. “It’s hard for me as a dad and a coach. I have to try to get the best out of him as a coach, and as a dad, you want to be able to sit back and appreciate how much he’s grown as a player and kid. It’s difficult to embrace where he is and how great he’s doing. Hopefully one day I’ll be able to reflect on all this.”

Kennedy Catholic's Oscar Tshiebwe, who is committed to West Virginia University, was the only Pennsylvania player to be chosen for the McDonald's boys' game, which airs at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 27, on ESPN2. Tshiebwe, a 6-foot, 8-inch center, will play on the West team, alongside James Wiseman — the No. 1 recruit in the country, who is set to play at Memphis next season.

The girls' teams were also announced on Thursday, with none of the 23 Pennsylvania nominees making the game.

Peterson commits to Lock Haven: This week has been a busy one for college commitments.

West York running back Ay'Jaun Marshall announced Monday that he would attend West Point. A day later, York High running back Dayjure Stewart committed to Division I Football Championship Subdivision Illinois State, and Eastern York wide receiver Demonte Martin picked FCS Robert Morris.

On Wednesday, York High's Isaiah Peterson added to the list of local players to commit. The defensive end announced on Twitter his verbal commitment to Division II Lock Haven.

The 6-foot, 205-pound defensive end was an honorable mention York-Adams League Division I all-star this season. He tallied 50 tackles, nine of which went for a loss, with seven sacks, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and one interception.

"I never pictured myself being in this situation," Peterson said in his tweet. "Right now, I'm beyond thankful and blessed."

I want to Thank Everybody for Helping me through this Process .. And I Am Happy to Say I Am Committing to... LOCKHAVEN UNIVERSITY 🔴🦅 @mzanellato@Coach_Nickell#TakeFl19ht#WantToTempoUSpic.twitter.com/ogUQ1l73uy — 📍Isaiah Peterson📍 (@Billionairezayy) January 24, 2019

More York High news: Two-time all-state defensive back Rob Rideout received his second college offer on Wednesday. The York High standout, who already held an offer from Division II Lincoln, was offered by D-II California University of Pennsylvania.

Buy Photo York High's Diontae Wilson, left, looks on as teammate Rob Rideout latches on to pull down Dallastown's Nyzair Smith during football action at Smalls Athletic Field in York City, Friday, Sept. 28, 2018. York High would win the game 68-35. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Rideout, a 6-0, 170-pound senior, totaled 84.5 tackles, 20 pass break-ups and four interceptions.

On offense, Rideout caught 28 passes for 886 yards and ran for 483 yards on just 37 carries. He totaled 21 touchdowns in 13 games, scoring on nearly a third of his touches.

Blessed to receive another offer❗️ pic.twitter.com/Z8KtJ2TiUC — Robb Rideout (@robert_rideout3) January 23, 2019

Suburban's Beam resigns: York Suburban boys' lacrosse coach Luke Beam announced his resignation earlier this month.

The Carroll County, Maryland, native coached the Trojans for four seasons, leading the squad to a 10-6 overall record and 7-5 York-Adams League record last season.

The school district is currently accepting email applications for the head coaching vacancy at mmarshall@yssd.org.

More college commitments: Two Kennard-Dale girls' lacrosse players committed to Division III colleges on Thursday. Autumn Kramer chose Brevard College and Chloe Fornoff picked Albright College.

On Wednesday, four Susquehannock student-athletes made commitments to Division III schools: Noah Miller, men's basketball, Widener University; Emma Lonas, women's soccer, Salisbury University; Sam McGuire, women's lacrosse, Stevenson University; and Julianne Cassady, women's tennis, Moravian College.

Reach Jacob Calvin Meyer at jmeyer@yorkdispatch.com.