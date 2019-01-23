Buy Photo South Western's Taylor Geiman drives with Dallastown's Lily Jamison defending during action at Dallastown Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019. Dallastown won 38-35 in triple overtime on a buzzer-beater by Jamison. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

Following is Wednesday's schedule of York-Adams high school and college sports events. Scores will be posted as they become available.

GIRLS’ HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Littlestown at Spring Grove, 7 p.m.

Susquenita at Biglerville, 7:30 p.m.

Boiling Springs at Hanover, 7:30 p.m.

New Oxford at West York, 7:30 p.m.

York High at Muhlenberg, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Cumberland Valley at Dover, 7:30 p.m.

Spring Grove at Littlestown, 7:30 p.m.

York High at Harrisburg, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

York Tech at Tulpehocken, 5:30 p.m.

Dover at Delone Catholic, 6 p.m.

West York at Susquehannock, 7 p.m.

Kennard-Dale at Northeastern, 7:30 p.m.

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

Frostburg State at York, 8 p.m.

Penn State York at Penn State Schuylkill, 8 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Frostburg State at York, 6 p.m.

Penn State York at Penn State Schuylkill, 6 p.m.