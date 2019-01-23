Following is Wednesday's schedule of York-Adams high school and college sports events. Scores will be posted as they become available.
GIRLS’ HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Littlestown at Spring Grove, 7 p.m.
Susquenita at Biglerville, 7:30 p.m.
Boiling Springs at Hanover, 7:30 p.m.
New Oxford at West York, 7:30 p.m.
York High at Muhlenberg, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Cumberland Valley at Dover, 7:30 p.m.
Spring Grove at Littlestown, 7:30 p.m.
York High at Harrisburg, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
York Tech at Tulpehocken, 5:30 p.m.
Dover at Delone Catholic, 6 p.m.
West York at Susquehannock, 7 p.m.
Kennard-Dale at Northeastern, 7:30 p.m.
COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL
Frostburg State at York, 8 p.m.
Penn State York at Penn State Schuylkill, 8 p.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Frostburg State at York, 6 p.m.
Penn State York at Penn State Schuylkill, 6 p.m.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.