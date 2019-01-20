LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Following are the York-Adams League winter sports standings through events of Sunday, Jan. 20:

YORK-ADAMS BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Div. I

Division

Overall

 

W

L

W

L

N. Ox.

8

1

12

3

York

9

2

14

2

Central

7

3

12

5

N-east

6

4

12

5

D-town

5

5

8

7

R. Lion

4

6

7

8

S. Grove

1

9

1

14

S. West

0

10

2

15

Div. II

Division

Overall

W. York

8

1

13

2

Eastern

8

1

13

3

Dover

6

3

10

7

Gbg.

4

4

8

8

Y. Sub.

2

6

6

9

K.-Dale

2

6

6

10

Susky

0

9

4

11

Div. III

Division

Overall

L-town

10

0

16

0

Y. Tech

7

3

10

5

Big.

7

3

9

6

Delone

6

4

7

9

Berm.

4

6

5

11

Y. Cath.

4

6

4

13

Fairfield

1

9

4

12

Hanover

1

9

2

16

YORK-ADAMS GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Div. I

Division

Overall

 

W

L

W

L

S. Grove

8

1

11

3

D-town

7

1

13

2

S. West.

7

1

12

4

Central

4

4

7

9

R. Lion

3

6

6

9

N. Ox.

1

8

6

10

York

0

9

1

15

Div. II

Division

Overall

K-Dale

9

1

16

2

Gbg.

9

1

15

2

Susky

8

2

12

4

Eastern

5

5

10

7

W. York

5

5

7

9

Y. Sub.

3

5

5

9

N-east

1

9

4

12

Dover

0

10

2

14

Div. III

Division

Overall

Delone

8

0

14

2

Y. Cath.

8

1

14

4

Berm.

5

3

10

4

L-own

4

5

8

8

Fairfield

2

6

6

10

Big.

2

6

5

10

Hanover

0

8

7

10

YORK-ADAMS BOYS’ SWIMMING

 

Div. I

Division

 
 

W

L

T

Central

3

0

0

D-town

2

1

0

S. Grove

2

1

0

S. West.

1

2

0

N-east.

1

2

0

R. Lion

0

3

0

Div. II

Division

 

Y. Sub.

3

0

0

Dover

3

0

0

Susky

3

1

0

Gbg.

1

3

0

W. York

0

3

0

N. Ox.

0

3

0

YORK-ADAMS GIRLS’ SWIMMING

 

Div. I

Division

 
 

W

L

T

Central

3

0

0

D-town

2

1

0

S. Grove

2

1

0

S. West.

1

2

0

N-east.

1

2

0

R. Lion

0

3

0

Div. II

Division

 

Y. Sub.

3

0

0

Dover

3

0

0

Susky

2

2

0

W. York

1

2

0

Gbg.

1

3

0

N. Ox.

0

3

0

YORK-ADAMS WRESTLING

Div. I

Division

Overall

 

W

L

W

L

D-town

5

0

15

0

Gbg.

5

1

14

3

N. Ox.

3

2

10

5

S. Grove

3

2

10

6

S. West.

1

4

10

7

Central

1

4

6

9

R. Lion

0

5

0

8

Div. II

Division

Overall

Susky

4

0

11

5

Dover

4

1

10

5

W. York

3

2

9

7

Y. Sub.

3

2

13

8

Eastern

1

3

7

10

K.-Dale

1

3

3

13

N-east.

0

5

2

14

Div. III

Division

Overall

Berm.

5

0

16

1

L-town

5

0

5

3

Big.

3

2

8

9

Delone

3

3

5

11

Hanover

1

4

2

6

Y. Tech

0

4

4

5

Fairfield

0

4

0

8