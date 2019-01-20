Following are the York-Adams League winter sports standings through events of Sunday, Jan. 20:
YORK-ADAMS BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Div. I
Division
Overall
W
L
W
L
N. Ox.
8
1
12
3
York
9
2
14
2
Central
7
3
12
5
N-east
6
4
12
5
D-town
5
5
8
7
R. Lion
4
6
7
8
S. Grove
1
9
1
14
S. West
0
10
2
15
Div. II
Division
Overall
W. York
8
1
13
2
Eastern
8
1
13
3
Dover
6
3
10
7
Gbg.
4
4
8
8
Y. Sub.
2
6
6
9
K.-Dale
2
6
6
10
Susky
0
9
4
11
Div. III
Division
Overall
L-town
10
0
16
0
Y. Tech
7
3
10
5
Big.
7
3
9
6
Delone
6
4
7
9
Berm.
4
6
5
11
Y. Cath.
4
6
4
13
Fairfield
1
9
4
12
Hanover
1
9
2
16
YORK-ADAMS GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Div. I
Division
Overall
W
L
W
L
S. Grove
8
1
11
3
D-town
7
1
13
2
S. West.
7
1
12
4
Central
4
4
7
9
R. Lion
3
6
6
9
N. Ox.
1
8
6
10
York
0
9
1
15
Div. II
Division
Overall
K-Dale
9
1
16
2
Gbg.
9
1
15
2
Susky
8
2
12
4
Eastern
5
5
10
7
W. York
5
5
7
9
Y. Sub.
3
5
5
9
N-east
1
9
4
12
Dover
0
10
2
14
Div. III
Division
Overall
Delone
8
0
14
2
Y. Cath.
8
1
14
4
Berm.
5
3
10
4
L-own
4
5
8
8
Fairfield
2
6
6
10
Big.
2
6
5
10
Hanover
0
8
7
10
YORK-ADAMS BOYS’ SWIMMING
Div. I
Division
W
L
T
Central
3
0
0
D-town
2
1
0
S. Grove
2
1
0
S. West.
1
2
0
N-east.
1
2
0
R. Lion
0
3
0
Div. II
Division
Y. Sub.
3
0
0
Dover
3
0
0
Susky
3
1
0
Gbg.
1
3
0
W. York
0
3
0
N. Ox.
0
3
0
YORK-ADAMS GIRLS’ SWIMMING
Div. I
Division
W
L
T
Central
3
0
0
D-town
2
1
0
S. Grove
2
1
0
S. West.
1
2
0
N-east.
1
2
0
R. Lion
0
3
0
Div. II
Division
Y. Sub.
3
0
0
Dover
3
0
0
Susky
2
2
0
W. York
1
2
0
Gbg.
1
3
0
N. Ox.
0
3
0
YORK-ADAMS WRESTLING
Div. I
Division
Overall
W
L
W
L
D-town
5
0
15
0
Gbg.
5
1
14
3
N. Ox.
3
2
10
5
S. Grove
3
2
10
6
S. West.
1
4
10
7
Central
1
4
6
9
R. Lion
0
5
0
8
Div. II
Division
Overall
Susky
4
0
11
5
Dover
4
1
10
5
W. York
3
2
9
7
Y. Sub.
3
2
13
8
Eastern
1
3
7
10
K.-Dale
1
3
3
13
N-east.
0
5
2
14
Div. III
Division
Overall
Berm.
5
0
16
1
L-town
5
0
5
3
Big.
3
2
8
9
Delone
3
3
5
11
Hanover
1
4
2
6
Y. Tech
0
4
4
5
Fairfield
0
4
0
8
