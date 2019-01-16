Following is the York-Adams high school and college sports schedule for Wednesday, Jan. 16. Results will be updated as they become available.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL
York Catholic at Bermudian Springs, 7:30 p.m.
Biglerville at Fairfield, 7:30 p.m.
Central York at Northeastern, 7:30 p.m.
York High at Dallastown, 7:30 p.m.
Delone Catholic at Littlestown, 7:30 p.m.
Gettysburg at Dover, 7:30 p.m.
Eastern York at York Suburban, 7:30 p.m.
York Tech at Hanover, 7:30 p.m.
New Oxford at Spring Grove, 7:30 p.m.
Red Lion at South Western, 7:30 p.m.
Susquehannock at West York, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Fairfield at Biglerville, 6:30 p.m.
Littlestown at Delone Catholic, 7 p.m.
Bermudian Springs at York Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Dallastown at York High, 7:30 p.m.
Dover at Gettysburg, 7:30 p.m.
York Suburban at Eastern York, 7:30 p.m.
Hanover at James Buchanan, 7:30 p.m.
Spring Grove at New Oxford, 7:30 p.m.
South Western at Red Lion, 7:30 p.m.
West York at Susquehannock, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
Susquenita at Kennard-Dale, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL ICE HOCKEY
Palmyra at Central York (York City Ice Arena), 7 p.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
York at Salisbury, 5:30 p.m.
COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL
York at Salisbury, 7:30 p.m.
