Buy Photo Northeastern coach Matt Wilson was named the 2017-18 Pennsylvania Boys' Volleyball Coach of the Year by the Coaches Association of the National Federation of State High School Associations. DISPATCH FILE PHOTO (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Matt Wilson’s résumé speaks for itself.

His Northeastern Bobcats have won six straight PIAA Class 2-A boys' volleyball titles, and the program has been extremely successful since the Northeastern graduate took over the program in 1996.

Still, when he was told by Superintendent Stacey Sidle that he was named the Pennsylvania Boys’ Volleyball Coach of the Year for the 2017-18 season, he was "caught off guard."

“I was stunned,” he said. “I was taken aback, sort of like when I was elected into the Hall of Fame in 2012 for Pennsylvania High School Volleyball Coaches. When you hear your name as the best across the state, it is overwhelming.”

Northeastern High School's Matt Wilson has coached the Bobcats to six straight PIAA Class 2-A boys' volleyball championships. DISPATCH FILE PLHOTO (Photo: John A. Pavoncello, York Dispatch)

The award was given out by the Coaches Association of the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS). NFHS recognized 806 high school coaches across the country with state, sectional and national awards. In a letter provided to the school district, NFHS stated the awards are to “recognize those who are leading their sport, shaping their athletes and contributing in a positive way to their community.”

“First of all, none of this happens If I’m not blessed with tremendous players,” said Wilson, a former Ohio State University outside hitter. “Over the years, the school district, the superintendent and the community have allowed myself and my coaches to put ourselves in a position to win.”

The best part, Wilson said, is the reaction of his current and former players.

“Several of them, past players and current players, have reached out already. Reese Devilbiss, who is playing at Ohio State right now, has reached out,” Wilson said. “When you win an award like this one, you have past players reach out and let you know what you've meant to them in their lives, that means a lot.”

OTHER LOCAL

PREP NOTES

Wrestling showdown time adjusted: One of the biggest wrestling matches in the York-Adams League this season is being moved up to a 5 p.m. start on Thursday because of possible inclement weather.

Dallastown will host Spring Grove in a Division I match that could decide who takes home the division title. If the undefeated Wildcats take down the three-time defending champion Rockets, Dallastown is in great position to be crowned D-I outright champ.

If Spring Grove wins, though, the season could end in a three-way tie among the Rockets, the Wildcats and the Warriors from Gettysburg, who narrowly lost to Dallastown but defeated Spring Grove earlier this season.

Weather projections for Thursday night show a possibility of snow in the evening, so an earlier start time is more likely to avoid poor driving conditions following the match.

The junior varsity match has been postponed to Wednesday, Jan. 30.

College offers: Several York-Adams League athletes have recently received offers to play in college. Here’s a rundown of the offers:

►Eastern York senior wide receiver/tight end Demonte Martin has received several offers in the last month, including from Football Championship Subdivision schools Robert Morris and Delaware State. He also has offers from Division II schools such as Millersville, Bloomsburg, Lock Haven, West Liberty and IUP.

►Central York junior Ian McNaughton got a D-I offer to play lacrosse at Mount St. Mary’s.

►In December, Central York freshman quarterback Beau Pribula was offered from Division I Sacred Heart.

►York High senior running back Dayjure Stewart recently received an offer from Albany, his third FBS offer on top of Illinois State and Morgan State. He also has a D-II offer from West Liberty.

►Also for the Bearcats, senior Rob Rideout, a two-time all-state defensive back, got a D-II offer from Lincoln University.

►Red Lion senior fullback/linebacker Elijah Workinger has received two D-II offers in the last six weeks. The Y-A D-I Defensive Player of the Year sports offers from Slippery Rock and Lock Haven.

►York Suburban junior lineman Garth Barclay received his first FCS offer from William & Mary.

►Dallastown senior running back Nyzair Smith recently added a D-II offer from West Liberty to his D-I offers from Morgan State and Sacred Heart.

►West York senior running back Ay’Jaun Marshall, who has sported four Football Bowl Subdivision or FCS offers since last spring, is scheduled to make an official visit to Army on Friday, according to Rivals.com. He has offers from Army, Navy, Morgan State and Sacred Heart.

►In addition, Eastern York senior Bryce Henise has committed to play NCAA D-I lacrosse at Robert Morris.

Reach Jacob Calvin Meyer at jmeyer@yorkdispatch.com.