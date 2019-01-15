Following is the York-Adams high school and college sports schedule for Tuesday, Jan. 15. Scores will be posted as they become available.
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
Bermudian Springs at York Tech, 7 p.m.
Biglerville at Hanover, 7 p.m.
Central York at New Oxford, 7 p.m.
Fairfield at Delone Catholic, 7 p.m.
Susquehannock at Dover, 7 p.m.
Eastern York at York Suburban, 7 p.m.
Red Lion at Gettysburg, 7 p.m.
Northeastern at West York, 7 p.m.
South Western at Spring Grove, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
West Shore Christian at Christian School of York, 6 p.m.
Fairfield at Catoctin, 7 p.m.
Kennard-Dale at Pequea Valley, 7:30 p.m.
ELCO at York Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Pequea Valley at Kennard-Dale, 7:30 p.m.
West Shore Christian at Christian School of York, 7:30 p.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Penn State Scranton at Penn State York, 6 p.m.
COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL
Penn State Scranton at Penn State York, 8 p.m.
