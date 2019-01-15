Following is the York-Adams high school and college sports schedule for Tuesday, Jan. 15. Scores will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

Bermudian Springs at York Tech, 7 p.m.

Biglerville at Hanover, 7 p.m.

Central York at New Oxford, 7 p.m.

Fairfield at Delone Catholic, 7 p.m.

Susquehannock at Dover, 7 p.m.

Eastern York at York Suburban, 7 p.m.

Red Lion at Gettysburg, 7 p.m.

Northeastern at West York, 7 p.m.

South Western at Spring Grove, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

West Shore Christian at Christian School of York, 6 p.m.

Fairfield at Catoctin, 7 p.m.

Kennard-Dale at Pequea Valley, 7:30 p.m.

ELCO at York Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Pequea Valley at Kennard-Dale, 7:30 p.m.

West Shore Christian at Christian School of York, 7:30 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Penn State Scranton at Penn State York, 6 p.m.

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

Penn State Scranton at Penn State York, 8 p.m.