Trinity Thomas, shown here in an Associated Press file photo from the U.S. Gymnastics Championships in August, was named the co-Southeastern Conference Freshman Gymnast of the Week after her first-place performance on the uneven bars.

Trinity Thomas didn’t waste any time getting acclimated to life as an NCAA Division I college gymnast.

The West York High School graduate helped lead the Florida Gators to a Southeastern Conference victory over Missouri on Friday and was named the co-Freshman Gymnast of the Week by the SEC.

Thomas’ all-around total of 39.475 points was second to Florida’s Alicia Boren, who was named the SEC Gymnast of the Week after she posted a 39.575 at the event. Thomas’ score is the highest ever for a Florida gymnast in her season opener.

Thomas, who also competed in diving and track for West York before graduating early to enroll at Florida, finished first on the uneven bars with a score of 9.95, which is the second-highest mark for a Gator in a season opener, and third on the floor with a 9.90 score. She is ranked No. 1 in the nation on the uneven bars and tied for No. 13 on the floor.

"I thought it was the most exciting thing ever,” Thomas said in a news release. “I was super excited, of course, going into my first college meet, but it was just like any other meet, except like 12 times more fun."

Bolstered by the the top incoming freshman class in the country, Florida was ranked No. 3 overall in a preseason poll by the Women’s Collegiate Gymnastics Association.

Thomas, who grew up training at Prestige Gymnastics in Lancaster, is a three-time U.S. Senior National Team member. Last season, at age 17, Thomas took home an all-around silver medal at the Tokyo World Cup in April and placed eighth overall and fourth on the bars at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships in August. She is the only member of the U.S. team who is also on a 2019 collegiate roster.

Northeastern grad Fred Mulbah, shown here in a file photo from last season, was named the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference's Men's Basketball West Division Freshman of the Week after scoring 18.5 points per game for the Mountain Cats last week.

Mulbah recognized: Northeastern graduate Fred Mulbah was named the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Men’s Basketball Western Division Freshman of the Week for his efforts last week.

The 5-foot, 9-inch guard filled up the stat sheet in Pittsburgh-Johnstown's two games. He led the team with 16 points on 6-of-11 shooting in the team’s 64-61 loss to Gannon on Wednesday, He also grabbed five rebounds, dished out four assists and tallied four steals.

Saturday, Mulbah scored a career-high 21 points in the Mountain Cats’ 100-88 victory over Edinboro. He was 8 of 11 from the field, making 3 of 4 3-pointers. He also totaled four boards and seven assists in the win.

Mulbah is third on UPJ (10-5, 5-3) in scoring at 10.7 points per game. He’s started 13 of the team’s 15 games this season and is averaging 28.8 minutes a game. He’s shooting 45.9 percent from the field, 35.4 percent from long range and 68.1 percent from the charity stripe. He’s averaging 3.7 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.6 steals. Mulbah leads the team in steals and he’s fourth in the PSAC in assists per game.

Last season, Mulbah scored 14.3 points per game for Northeastern and helped lead the Bobcats to a 28-4 record, Division I and York-Adams League tournament crowns and a PIAA quarterfinal appearance. His younger brother, Quay, is a starting guard as a junior for the Bobcats (11-4, 5-3).

McGowan awarded: Dallastown graduate Katie McGowan was named the Spartan Athlete of the Week after two 20-plus-point performances for the York college women’s basketball team last week.

York College's Katie McGowan, shown here in a game earlier this season, was named the Spartan Athlete of the Week after she scored 20-plus points in both of the team's contests last week.

The 5-11 senior forward led the Spartans (6-9, 1-3) in scoring in both their 70-60 loss to Penn State-Harrisburg on Wednesday and their 61-53 victory over St. Mary’s. She poured in 25 points on 10-of-17 shooting, including one 3-pointer and four made free throws, against the Lions.

Saturday, she went 9 for 20 from the floor and made 5 of 9 free throws for 23 points. McGowan posted a double-double in both games, too, grabbing 11 rebounds against Penn State-Harrisburg and 10 against St. Mary’s. She tallied seven steals between both games.

McGowan, a Capital Athletic Conference second-team forward last season, is leading the team with 15.9 points and 6.9 rebounds per game, which rank third and tied for sixth in the CAC, respectively. She’s started all 15 games and is playing 28.9 minutes per contest. Her standout performance against St. Mary’s was her fourth straight game with 18 or more points.

