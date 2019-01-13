LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Following are the updated York-Adams League winter sports standings through events of Sunday, Jan. 13

YORK-ADAMS BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Div. I

Division

Overall

 

W

L

W

L

York

6

1

11

1

N. Ox.

6

1

10

3

Central

5

2

10

4

N-east.

4

3

10

4

D-town

4

3

7

5

R. Lion

2

5

5

7

S. Grove

1

6

1

11

S. West

0

7

2

12

Div. II

Division

Overall

W. York

5

1

10

2

Eastern

5

1

10

3

Gbg.

4

2

8

6

Dover

3

3

7

7

Y. Sub.

2

4

6

7

K.-Dale

2

4

5

8

S-hann.

0

6

4

8

Div. III

Division

Overall

L-town

7

0

13

0

Y. Tech

5

2

8

4

Big.

5

2

7

5

Delone

4

3

5

8

Berm.

3

4

4

9

Y. Cath.

2

5

2

12

Fairfield

1

6

4

9

Hanover

1

6

2

13

YORK-ADAMS GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Div. I

Division

Overall

 

W

L

W

L

D-town

5

1

11

2

S. Grove

5

1

8

3

S. West.

5

1

10

4

Central

3

3

6

8

R. Lion

2

4

5

7

N. Ox.

1

5

6

7

York

0

6

1

12

Div. II

Division

Overall

K.-Dale

7

1

14

1

Gbg.

6

1

12

2

S-hann.

6

1

10

3

Eastern

4

3

9

5

W. York

3

4

5

8

Y. Sub.

2

5

4

7

N-east.

1

7

4

10

Dover

0

7

2

11

Div. III

Division

Overall

Delone

6

0

12

2

Y. Cath.

5

1

10

3

Berm.

4

2

8

3

Fairfield

2

3

6

7

L-town

2

4

6

7

Big.

1

4

4

8

Hanover

0

6

7

7

YORK-ADAMS BOYS’ SWIMMING

 

Div. I

Division

 
 

W

L

T

Central

2

0

0

D-town

1

1

0

S. West.

1

1

0

S. Grove

1

1

0

N-east.

1

1

0

R. Lion

0

2

0

Div. II

Division

 

Y. Sub.

3

0

0

Dover

2

0

0

S-hann.

2

1

0

Gbg.

1

3

0

W. York

0

2

0

N. Ox.

0

2

0

YORK-ADAMS GIRLS’ SWIMMING

 

Div. I

Division

 
 

W

L

T

Central

2

0

0

D-town

1

1

0

S. West.

1

1

0

S. Grove

1

1

0

N-east.

1

1

0

R. Lion

0

2

0

Div. II

Division

 

Y. Sub.

3

0

0

Dover

2

0

0

S-hann.

2

1

0

Gbg.

1

3

0

W. York

0

2

0

N. Ox.

0

2

0

YORK-ADAMS WRESTLING

Div. I

Division

Overall

 

W

L

W

L

D-town

4

0

12

0

Gbg.

3

1

12

3

N. Ox.

2

1

9

4

S. Grove

2

1

9

5

S. West.

1

3

10

6

Central

0

3

3

5

R. Lion

0

3

0

5

Div. II

Division

Overall

Dover

3

0

9

4

S-hann.

3

0

8

4

W. York

2

1

8

6

Y. Sub.

2

2

12

8

Eastern

1

2

7

9

K.-Dale

1

3

3

12

N-east.

0

4

2

8

Div. III

Division

Overall

L-town

4

0

4

3

Berm.

3

0

14

1

Big.

2

1

7

8

Delone

2

2

4

10

Hanover

1

3

2

5

Y. Tech

0

3

4

4

Fairfield

0

3

0

7