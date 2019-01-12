Story Highlights Glen Rock's Summer Britcher won a women's singles World Cup luge bronze medal on Saturday in Latvia.

It was Britcher's fifth World Cup medal of the 2018-19 season.

Britcher is third in the overall World Cup women's luge standings.

SIGULDA, Latvia — This is becoming a heavy-medal winter for Glen Rock's Summer Britcher.

The Susquehannock High School graduate earned her fifth medal of the 2018-19 World Cup luge season on Saturday in Latvia, finishing third in the women's singles competition.

Summer Britcher of United States reacts after she placed third of a women's race at the Luge World Cup event in Sigulda, Latvia, Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019. (AP Photo/Roman Koksarov) (Photo: Roman Koksarov, AP)

It marked the fifth straight weekend that USA Luge has left a World Cup site with at least one medal.

Russia’s Tatyana Ivanova had the fastest time in both heats Saturday to win the women’s singles race, upsetting German star and Olympic champion Natalie Geisenberger.

Ivanova finished her two runs in 1 minute, 24.336 seconds. Geisenberger was clocked in 1:24.464 and Britcher finished in 1:24.686 — just four-thousandths ahead of Italy’s Andrea Voetter. Also for the U.S., Brittney Arndt was 16th. The U.S. was without Emily Sweeney, who skipped the week to train in Germany for the upcoming world championships.

Britcher became the third woman to medal in three singles events this season, joining only Geisenberger and Germany’s Julia Taubitz. Britcher has two silvers and a bronze in singles, along with another silver and a bronze from team relays. Britcher is third in the overall women's World Cup luge standings.

"It feels great," Britcher said on the USA Luge website. "I'm a big fan of this track, it's one of my favorites when I'm making it down clean, and training went great this week. I love night racing, it's my favorite way to race. Just coming out to the track tonight I was really excited, really pumped up and I'm really happy with how things turned out."

In doubles earlier Saturday, the German duo of Toni Eggert and Sascha Benecken got their fifth win of the season, denying host Latvia what could have been the country’s first World Cup luge gold medal.

Eggert and Benecken finished their two runs in 1 minute, 24.119 seconds. Latvia took silver and bronze, with Oskars Gudramovics and Peteris Kalnins finishing second in 1:24.498 and Andris Sics and Juris Sics third in 1:24.588.

Those were the first two World Cup luge medals of the season for Latvia.

Chris Mazdzer and Jayson Terdiman were 11th for the U.S.