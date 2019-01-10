CLOSE VIDEO: Northeastern's Nate Wilson discusses his game-winning 3-pointer in the Bobcats' 47-46 win over Manheim Township on Wednesday. JACOB CALVIN MEYER, 717-505-5406/@jcalvinmeyer

Following is the York-Adams high school and college sports schedule for Thursday, Jan. 10. Results will be posted as they become available.

Buy Photo Northeastern's Andrew Brodbeck, left, works to get around Manheim Township's Colin Yablonski during basketball action at Northeastern Senior High School in Manchester, Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019. Northeastern would win the game 47-46. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

Bermudian Springs at Fairfield, 7 p.m.

Delone Catholic at York Tech, 7 p.m.

Kennard-Dale at Susquehannock, 7 p.m.

Red Lion at New Oxford, 7 p.m.

Northeastern at Eastern York, 7 p.m.

West York at York Suburban, 7 p.m.

Dallastown at South Western, 7:30 p.m.

Gettysburg at Central York, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ SWIMMING

Central York at Dallastown, 4:30 p.m.

New Oxford at Susquehannock (Shrewsbury YMCA), 4:30 p.m.

South Western at Spring Grove, 4:30 p.m.

Gettysburg at Dover, 5 p.m.

Red Lion at Northeastern, 6 p.m.

York Suburban at West York (Graham Aquatic Center), 6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ SWIMMING

Central York at Dallastown, 4:30 p.m.

New Oxford at Susquehannock (Shrewsbury YMCA), 4:30 p.m.

South Western at Spring Grove, 4:30 p.m.

Gettysburg at Dover, 5 p.m.

Red Lion at Northeastern, 6 p.m.

York Suburban at West York (Graham Aquatic Center), 6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Red Lion Christian at Harford Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Big Spring at Bermudian Springs, 7:30 p.m.

Eastern York at Lampeter-Strasburg, 7:30 p.m.

Littlestown at Boiling Springs, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Red Lion Christian at Harford Christian, 4 p.m.

Boiling Springs at Littlestown, 7 p.m.

Lampeter-Strasburg at Kennard-Dale, 7:30 p.m.

Annville-Cleona at Northeastern, 7:30 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Mid-Atlantic Christian at Penn State York, 6 p.m.

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

Stevens Tech at Penn State York, 8 p.m.