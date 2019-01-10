CLOSE

VIDEO: Northeastern's Nate Wilson discusses his game-winning 3-pointer in the Bobcats' 47-46 win over Manheim Township on Wednesday. JACOB CALVIN MEYER, 717-505-5406/@jcalvinmeyer

Following is the York-Adams high school and college sports schedule for Thursday, Jan. 10. Results will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

Bermudian Springs at Fairfield, 7 p.m.

Delone Catholic at York Tech, 7 p.m.

Kennard-Dale at Susquehannock, 7 p.m.

Red Lion at New Oxford, 7 p.m.

Northeastern at Eastern York, 7 p.m.

West York at York Suburban, 7 p.m.

Dallastown at South Western, 7:30 p.m.

Gettysburg at Central York, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ SWIMMING

Central York at Dallastown, 4:30 p.m.

New Oxford at Susquehannock (Shrewsbury YMCA), 4:30 p.m.

South Western at Spring Grove, 4:30 p.m.

Gettysburg at Dover, 5 p.m.

Red Lion at Northeastern, 6 p.m.

York Suburban at West York (Graham Aquatic Center), 6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ SWIMMING

Central York at Dallastown, 4:30 p.m.

New Oxford at Susquehannock (Shrewsbury YMCA), 4:30 p.m.

South Western at Spring Grove, 4:30 p.m.

Gettysburg at Dover, 5 p.m.

Red Lion at Northeastern, 6 p.m.

York Suburban at West York (Graham Aquatic Center), 6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Red Lion Christian at Harford Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Big Spring at Bermudian Springs, 7:30 p.m.

Eastern York at Lampeter-Strasburg, 7:30 p.m.

Littlestown at Boiling Springs, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Red Lion Christian at Harford Christian, 4 p.m.

Boiling Springs at Littlestown, 7 p.m.

Lampeter-Strasburg at Kennard-Dale, 7:30 p.m.

Annville-Cleona at Northeastern, 7:30 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Mid-Atlantic Christian at Penn State York, 6 p.m.

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

Stevens Tech at Penn State York, 8 p.m.

