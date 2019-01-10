VIDEO: Northeastern's Nate Wilson discusses his game-winning 3-pointer in the Bobcats' 47-46 win over Manheim Township on Wednesday. JACOB CALVIN MEYER, 717-505-5406/@jcalvinmeyer
Following is the York-Adams high school and college sports schedule for Thursday, Jan. 10. Results will be posted as they become available.
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
Bermudian Springs at Fairfield, 7 p.m.
Delone Catholic at York Tech, 7 p.m.
Kennard-Dale at Susquehannock, 7 p.m.
Red Lion at New Oxford, 7 p.m.
Northeastern at Eastern York, 7 p.m.
West York at York Suburban, 7 p.m.
Dallastown at South Western, 7:30 p.m.
Gettysburg at Central York, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ SWIMMING
Central York at Dallastown, 4:30 p.m.
New Oxford at Susquehannock (Shrewsbury YMCA), 4:30 p.m.
South Western at Spring Grove, 4:30 p.m.
Gettysburg at Dover, 5 p.m.
Red Lion at Northeastern, 6 p.m.
York Suburban at West York (Graham Aquatic Center), 6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ SWIMMING
Central York at Dallastown, 4:30 p.m.
New Oxford at Susquehannock (Shrewsbury YMCA), 4:30 p.m.
South Western at Spring Grove, 4:30 p.m.
Gettysburg at Dover, 5 p.m.
Red Lion at Northeastern, 6 p.m.
York Suburban at West York (Graham Aquatic Center), 6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Red Lion Christian at Harford Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Big Spring at Bermudian Springs, 7:30 p.m.
Eastern York at Lampeter-Strasburg, 7:30 p.m.
Littlestown at Boiling Springs, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Red Lion Christian at Harford Christian, 4 p.m.
Boiling Springs at Littlestown, 7 p.m.
Lampeter-Strasburg at Kennard-Dale, 7:30 p.m.
Annville-Cleona at Northeastern, 7:30 p.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Mid-Atlantic Christian at Penn State York, 6 p.m.
COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL
Stevens Tech at Penn State York, 8 p.m.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.