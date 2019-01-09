The plaques honoring the members of the York Area Sports Hall of Fame are displayed at PeoplesBank Park, the home of the York Revolution. YORK DISPATCH FILE PHOTO (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF YORK REVOLUTION) Story Highlights The York Area Sports Hall of Fame is seeking nominations for its 2019 class.

To nominate a candidate, visit www.yorksportsnight.com and click on the Hall of Fame tab.

Completed nomination forms must be submitted by March 1.

The York Area Sports Hall of Fame is seeking nominations for induction into its 2019 class.

In order to qualify, a candidate must meet a number of criteria, including:

►For athletes in sports generally thought to have limited career spans (baseball, football, basketball, etc.), nominees must be finished with their playing careers for which they are being considered.

►For athletes in sports generally thought to be of the lifetime variety (golf, bowling, hunting, fishing, etc.), nominees must have achieved a clear level of excellence over an extended period of time — not less than 10 years — and be at least 45 years of age.

►For coaches and those deemed contributors, patrons and otherwise outstanding supporters in the cause of York County sports, the nominees must have achieved a clear level of excellence over an extended period of time — not less than 10 years — and be at least 45 years of age.

►In all cases, nominees must have made a significant accomplishment or impact at the high school, college, amateur or pro level, with emphasis on significant.

►In all cases, nominees must have some clear and defined connections to York County. Nominees must have participated in York County sports or contributed in some way to the betterment of the community. Residency alone shall not be sufficient to warrant induction.

Those selected will be honored at a date and location to be determined.

People seeking nomination forms can visit the York Sports Night website at www.yorksportsnight.com, click on the Hall of Fame tab and download the Hall of Fame nomination forms or call Charlie Jacobs at (717) 683-4992. Completed nomination forms must be submitted by March 1, 2019.

Shipley Awards: The York Area Sports Night Committee will be awarding Samuel H. Shipley Scholarship Awards to one senior male student athlete and one senior female student athlete who are presently attending a York-Adams League high school.

The scholarships are worth $2,000 each.

Each applicant must have at least at 3.5 grade-point average and have earned a varsity letter during his or her senior year.

Students can find other scholarship criteria and an application at www.yorksportsnight.com.

Applications are due March 1.