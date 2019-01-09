Buy Photo Spring Grove's Lexi Hoffman drives past Central York's Makaela Frey, left, and Grayce Rothrock during basketball action at Spring Grove Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)Buy Photo

Following is the York-Adams schedule of high school and college sports events for Wednesday, Jan. 9. Scores will be posted as they become available:

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

Biglerville at Boiling Springs, 7 p.m.

Eastern York at Delone Catholic, 7 p.m.

Hanover at Littlestown, 7 p.m.

Manheim Central at Spring Grove, 7 p.m.

West York at Big Spring, 7 p.m.

Kennard-Dale at South Western, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

York Country Day at Christian School of York, 6:30 p.m.

Fairfield at York Suburban, 7 p.m.

Berks Catholic at York Catholic, 7 p.m.

Central York at Manheim Township, 7:30 p.m.

New Oxford at Dover, 7:30 p.m.

Eastern York at Donegal, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Christian School of York at York Country Day, 6:30 p.m.

Susquehannock at Hanover, 7:30 p.m.

Manheim Township at Northeastern, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL ICE HOCKEY

Central Dauphin at Central York (York City Ice Arena), 7 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

York at PSU-Harrisburg, 6 p.m.

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

York at PSU-Harrisburg, 8 p.m.