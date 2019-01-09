Following is the York-Adams schedule of high school and college sports events for Wednesday, Jan. 9. Scores will be posted as they become available:
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
Biglerville at Boiling Springs, 7 p.m.
Eastern York at Delone Catholic, 7 p.m.
Hanover at Littlestown, 7 p.m.
Manheim Central at Spring Grove, 7 p.m.
West York at Big Spring, 7 p.m.
Kennard-Dale at South Western, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
York Country Day at Christian School of York, 6:30 p.m.
Fairfield at York Suburban, 7 p.m.
Berks Catholic at York Catholic, 7 p.m.
Central York at Manheim Township, 7:30 p.m.
New Oxford at Dover, 7:30 p.m.
Eastern York at Donegal, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Christian School of York at York Country Day, 6:30 p.m.
Susquehannock at Hanover, 7:30 p.m.
Manheim Township at Northeastern, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL ICE HOCKEY
Central Dauphin at Central York (York City Ice Arena), 7 p.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
York at PSU-Harrisburg, 6 p.m.
COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL
York at PSU-Harrisburg, 8 p.m.
