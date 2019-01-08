Buy Photo Shane Woolf, 12, center right, of Sussex, New Jersey, takes down Nick Nosler, 11, of Champaign, Illinois, in a 100-pound bout during the 2017 Tyrant Duals at the York Expo Center. The event will return to York for a fourth straight year this weekend. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)Buy Photo

A wrestling tournament is expected to bring nearly $600,000 in economic benefits to York County this weekend.

Sixty-three teams of wrestlers from 11 states will converge upon the York Expo Arena on Saturday and Sunday for the Tyrant Duals.

It's the fourth straight year that the event is being held in York.

The York County Convention & Visitors Bureau anticipates up to 3,000 participants and spectators will visit York for the competition, driving an estimated $581,000 back into the local economy.

Elementary, middle and high school teams will come from Connecticut, Delaware, Massachusetts, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and Virginia to compete in York County.

Weigh-ins will occur Friday evening, with competition slated for Saturday and Sunday. The doors will open at 8 a.m. both days, with action set to start at 9 a.m. The public is invited to attend. Admission is $20 per day or $30 for a weekend pass.

For more information, visit www.tyrantwrestling.com.

The event was brought to York County through the YCCVB Sport York program.