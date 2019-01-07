Buy Photo Susquehannock vs Dallastown during girls' basketball action at Dallastown Area High School in York Township, Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019. Dallastown would win the game 44-42. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)Buy Photo

Following is the York-Adams sports schedule for events of Monday, Jan. 7. Scores will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Fairfield at Newport, 6 p.m.

Biglerville at Annville-Cleona, 7 p.m.

Hanover at West Shore Christian, 7 p.m.

South Western at Eastern York, 7:30 p.m.

West Perry at New Oxford, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL

York Suburban at South Western, 7:30 p.m.

Fairfield at Biglerville, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

Eastern York at Columbia, 6:30 p.m.

Biglerville at Susquehannock, 7 p.m.

Delone Catholic at Camp Hill, 7 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Penn State Lehigh at Penn State York, 6 p.m.

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

Penn State Lehigh at Penn State York, 8 p.m.