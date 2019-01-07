Following is the York-Adams sports schedule for events of Monday, Jan. 7. Scores will be posted as they become available.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Fairfield at Newport, 6 p.m.
Biglerville at Annville-Cleona, 7 p.m.
Hanover at West Shore Christian, 7 p.m.
South Western at Eastern York, 7:30 p.m.
West Perry at New Oxford, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL
York Suburban at South Western, 7:30 p.m.
Fairfield at Biglerville, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
Eastern York at Columbia, 6:30 p.m.
Biglerville at Susquehannock, 7 p.m.
Delone Catholic at Camp Hill, 7 p.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Penn State Lehigh at Penn State York, 6 p.m.
COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL
Penn State Lehigh at Penn State York, 8 p.m.
