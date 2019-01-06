CLOSE

VIDEO: Eastern York point guard Trevor Seitz discusses his game-winning 3-pointer to defeated undefeated West York in a pivotal Division II match-up. JACOB CALVIN MEYER, 717-505-5406/@jcalvinmeyer

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Following are the updated York-Adams League winter sports standings through events of Sunday, Jan. 6.

YORK-ADAMS BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Div. I

Division

Overall

 

W

L

W

L

York

5

0

8

0

N. Ox.

4

1

7

3

N-east.

3

2

8

3

Central

3

2

7

4

D-town

3

2

6

4

R. Lion

2

3

5

5

S. West.

0

5

2

9

S. Grove

0

5

0

10

Div. II

Division

Overall

Eastern

4

1

9

2

W. York

3

1

8

2

Dover

3

1

7

5

K-Dale

2

2

5

6

Gbg.

2

2

5

6

Y. Sub.

1

3

4

6

S-hann.

0

5

3

7

Div. III

Division

Overall

L-town

5

0

10

0

Big.

3

1

5

4

Y. Tech

3

2

6

4

Delone

3

2

4

7

Y. Cath.

2

3

2

9

Fairfield

1

3

4

6

Berm.

1

4

2

8

Hanover

1

4

2

9

YORK-ADAMS GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Div. I

Division

Overall

 

W

L

W

L

S. West.

4

0

9

2

D-town

3

1

9

2

S. Grove

3

1

6

3

Central

3

1

6

5

R. Lion

2

3

5

6

York

0

4

1

10

N. Ox.

0

5

3

7

Div. II

Division

Overall

Gbg.

5

0

11

1

K.-Dale

5

1

11

1

S-hann.

4

1

8

3

Eastern

2

3

5

5

Y. Sub.

2

3

3

5

W. York

2

3

4

7

N-east.

1

5

3

8

Dover

0

5

2

8

Div. III

Division

Overall

Delone

4

0

10

1

Y. Cath.

4

1

7

3

Berm.

3

1

7

2

Fairfield

2

2

6

4

L-town

1

3

5

5

Big.

0

3

3

6

Hanover

0

4

6

5

YORK-ADAMS BOYS’ SWIMMING

 

Division I

Division

 
 

W

L

T

Dallastown

1

0

0

S. Western

1

0

0

Central

1

0

0

S. Grove

0

1

0

Red Lion

0

1

0

N-astern

0

1

0

Division II

Division

 

Suburban

2

0

0

Dover

1

0

0

S-hannock

1

1

0

Gettysburg

1

2

0

West York

0

1

0

N. Oxford

0

1

0

YORK-ADAMS GIRLS’ SWIMMING

 

Division I

Division

 
 

W

L

T

Dallastown

1

0

0

S. Western

1

0

0

Central

1

0

0

S. Grove

0

1

0

Red Lion

0

1

0

N-eastern

0

1

0

Division II

Division

 

Suburban

2

0

0

Dover

1

0

0

S-hannock

1

1

0

Gettysburg

1

2

0

West York

0

1

0

N. Oxford

0

1

0

YORK-ADAMS WRESTLING

Div. I

Division

Overall

 

W

L

W

L

D-town

3

0

8

0

Gbg.

2

1

7

2

S. Grove

2

1

6

3

N. Ox.

1

1

6

3

S. West.

1

2

6

3

Central

0

2

3

4

R. Lion

0

2

0

2

Div. II

Division

Overall

Dover

3

0

8

0

W. York

2

0

6

1

S-hann.

2

0

6

3

Y. Sub.

1

2

7

4

K.-Dale

1

2

3

5

Eastern

0

2

3

5

N-east.

0

3

1

6

Div. III

Division

Overall

L-town

3

0

4

2

Berm.

2

0

9

0

Big.

2

1

6

7

Hanover

1

2

2

4

Delone

1

2

3

8

Y. Tech

0

2

4

3

Fairfield

0

2

0

6