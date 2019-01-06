VIDEO: Eastern York point guard Trevor Seitz discusses his game-winning 3-pointer to defeated undefeated West York in a pivotal Division II match-up. JACOB CALVIN MEYER, 717-505-5406/@jcalvinmeyer
Following are the updated York-Adams League winter sports standings through events of Sunday, Jan. 6.
YORK-ADAMS BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Div. I
Division
Overall
W
L
W
L
York
5
0
8
0
N. Ox.
4
1
7
3
N-east.
3
2
8
3
Central
3
2
7
4
D-town
3
2
6
4
R. Lion
2
3
5
5
S. West.
0
5
2
9
S. Grove
0
5
0
10
Div. II
Division
Overall
Eastern
4
1
9
2
W. York
3
1
8
2
Dover
3
1
7
5
K-Dale
2
2
5
6
Gbg.
2
2
5
6
Y. Sub.
1
3
4
6
S-hann.
0
5
3
7
Div. III
Division
Overall
L-town
5
0
10
0
Big.
3
1
5
4
Y. Tech
3
2
6
4
Delone
3
2
4
7
Y. Cath.
2
3
2
9
Fairfield
1
3
4
6
Berm.
1
4
2
8
Hanover
1
4
2
9
YORK-ADAMS GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Div. I
Division
Overall
W
L
W
L
S. West.
4
0
9
2
D-town
3
1
9
2
S. Grove
3
1
6
3
Central
3
1
6
5
R. Lion
2
3
5
6
York
0
4
1
10
N. Ox.
0
5
3
7
Div. II
Division
Overall
Gbg.
5
0
11
1
K.-Dale
5
1
11
1
S-hann.
4
1
8
3
Eastern
2
3
5
5
Y. Sub.
2
3
3
5
W. York
2
3
4
7
N-east.
1
5
3
8
Dover
0
5
2
8
Div. III
Division
Overall
Delone
4
0
10
1
Y. Cath.
4
1
7
3
Berm.
3
1
7
2
Fairfield
2
2
6
4
L-town
1
3
5
5
Big.
0
3
3
6
Hanover
0
4
6
5
YORK-ADAMS BOYS’ SWIMMING
Division I
Division
W
L
T
Dallastown
1
0
0
S. Western
1
0
0
Central
1
0
0
S. Grove
0
1
0
Red Lion
0
1
0
N-astern
0
1
0
Division II
Division
Suburban
2
0
0
Dover
1
0
0
S-hannock
1
1
0
Gettysburg
1
2
0
West York
0
1
0
N. Oxford
0
1
0
YORK-ADAMS GIRLS’ SWIMMING
Division I
Division
W
L
T
Dallastown
1
0
0
S. Western
1
0
0
Central
1
0
0
S. Grove
0
1
0
Red Lion
0
1
0
N-eastern
0
1
0
Division II
Division
Suburban
2
0
0
Dover
1
0
0
S-hannock
1
1
0
Gettysburg
1
2
0
West York
0
1
0
N. Oxford
0
1
0
YORK-ADAMS WRESTLING
Div. I
Division
Overall
W
L
W
L
D-town
3
0
8
0
Gbg.
2
1
7
2
S. Grove
2
1
6
3
N. Ox.
1
1
6
3
S. West.
1
2
6
3
Central
0
2
3
4
R. Lion
0
2
0
2
Div. II
Division
Overall
Dover
3
0
8
0
W. York
2
0
6
1
S-hann.
2
0
6
3
Y. Sub.
1
2
7
4
K.-Dale
1
2
3
5
Eastern
0
2
3
5
N-east.
0
3
1
6
Div. III
Division
Overall
L-town
3
0
4
2
Berm.
2
0
9
0
Big.
2
1
6
7
Hanover
1
2
2
4
Delone
1
2
3
8
Y. Tech
0
2
4
3
Fairfield
0
2
0
6
