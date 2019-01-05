CLOSE Bill and Carrie Britcher talk about their daughter's return to the Olympic luge competition. The York Dispatch

A second-run stunner scored Glen Rock's Summer Britcher a silver medal at the World Cup luge event Saturday in Berchtesgarden-Königssee, Germany.

The two-time Olympian clocked in at 52.715 seconds for the second-best second-run time of any competitor, pushing her way onto the podium after posting only the ninth-best time during her first run. Her 1:45.391 second total was second only to Germany’s Julia Taubitz.

If that sounds a little familiar, it should. Britcher, a Susquehannock High School graduate who finished 19th overall at the Olympic Winter Games PyeongChang 2018, is something of a second-run sensation. Despite her ranking at the Winter Games last February, she set the course record in her second go on the track.

Taubitz was the only person to better Britcher’s time on the day’s final run, crossing the line in 52.405 seconds for a winning total of 1:44.971 seconds. Austria’s Hannah Prock took third.

Snowy day: Taubitz prevailed on a track where snow piling up befuddled many sliders. German star Natalie Geisenberger was one of many who struggled in the snow and finished eighth on her home track, ending a streak of 25 consecutive World Cup races with a medal for the Olympic champion.

Race officials swept the track after every three sliders, and those on the track immediately following the sweep reaped the benefits. Those who had to plow through the snow lost considerable speed and had slimmer chances of a medal.

"There's only so much you can do to steer around snow," Britcher said. "I just let the sled go middle. It was simple and didn't complicate things for me."

Russian Ekaterina Katnikova, who was leading after the first heat and took advantage of clean ice, was 22nd on a snow-covered track in the second heat and finished 17th overall. Geisenberger managed to keep her World Cup overall lead, her advantage over Taubitz trimmed to 17 points. Britcher remained third in the overall standings.

The medal is Britcher’s third medal and second silver of the season at a World Cup event. She took silver in the sprint at the World Cup event in Lake Placid just before Christmas, and teamed with Olympians Tucker West, Chris Mazdzer and Jayson Terdiman to bring home a bronze in team relay at a World Cup event in Calgary.

Britcher was the lone medalist for Team USA Saturday.

Information for this story was provided by the Associated Press and Blythe Lawrence, a journalist based in Seattle. She has covered two Olympic Games and is a freelance contributor toTeamUSA.org on behalf of Red Line Editorial, Inc.