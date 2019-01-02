Buy Photo Susquehannock's Tyler Elliott looks for an opening to shoot against York Catholic during the Central York girls' basketball tournament, Thursday, December 27, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)Buy Photo

Following is the York-Adams sports schedule for events of Wednesday, Jan. 2. Scores will be posted as they become available:

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Northeastern 63, Dover 53, F

Central York 42, Cedar Cliff 11, H

Gettysburg at Greencastle-Antrim, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Dallastown 42, Susquehannock 40, 4Q

South Western 52, Greencastle 23, F

Biglerville at Upper Dauphin, 6:30 p.m.

Gettysburg at Waynesboro, 7:30 p.m.

Northeastern at Kennard-Dale, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL ICE HOCKEY

Cedar Crest 3, Central York 2, F

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Christopher Newport 76, York 52, F

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

Christopher Newport 73, York 71, F