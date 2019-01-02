Following is the York-Adams sports schedule for events of Wednesday, Jan. 2. Scores will be posted as they become available:
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Northeastern 63, Dover 53, F
Central York 42, Cedar Cliff 11, H
Gettysburg at Greencastle-Antrim, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Dallastown 42, Susquehannock 40, 4Q
South Western 52, Greencastle 23, F
Biglerville at Upper Dauphin, 6:30 p.m.
Gettysburg at Waynesboro, 7:30 p.m.
Northeastern at Kennard-Dale, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL ICE HOCKEY
Cedar Crest 3, Central York 2, F
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Christopher Newport 76, York 52, F
COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL
Christopher Newport 73, York 71, F
