Following are the York-Adams League basketball and wrestling standings through events of Sunday, Dec. 30:
YORK-ADAMS BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Div. I
Division
Overall
W
L
W
L
York
4
0
7
0
N-east
3
1
7
2
N. Ox.
3
1
6
3
Central
2
2
5
3
R. Lion
2
2
4
4
D-town
2
2
4
4
S. West.
0
4
2
8
S. Grove
0
4
0
9
Div. II
Division
Overall
W. York
3
0
8
0
Eastern
3
1
7
2
Dover
3
1
6
4
K-Dale
1
2
4
5
Y. Sub.
1
2
4
5
Gbg.
1
2
3
6
S-hann.
0
4
3
6
Div. III
Division
Overall
Litt.
4
0
9
0
Y. Tech
3
1
5
3
Big.
2
1
4
4
Delone
2
2
3
7
Y. Cath.
2
2
2
7
Fairfield
1
2
4
5
Hanover
1
3
2
8
Berm.
0
4
0
8
YORK-ADAMS GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Div. I
Division
Overall
W
L
W
L
S. West.
3
0
7
2
S. Grove
3
0
5
2
Central
3
0
5
4
D-town
2
1
6
2
R. Lion
1
3
4
5
N. Ox.
0
4
3
5
York
0
4
0
9
Div. II
Division
Overall
Gbg.
4
0
8
1
S-hann.
4
0
8
1
K-Dale
3
1
9
1
Y. Sub.
2
2
3
4
W. York
2
2
3
6
Eastern
1
3
3
5
N-east.
0
4
2
7
Dover
0
4
2
7
Div. III
Division
Overall
Delone
3
0
8
1
Y. Cath.
3
1
5
3
Berm.
2
1
6
2
Fairfield
2
1
6
3
Litt.
1
3
4
5
Big.
0
2
3
4
Hanover
0
3
6
4
YORK-ADAMS WRESTLING
Div. I
Division
Overall
W
L
W
L
D-town
2
0
2
0
S. Grove
2
0
6
2
Gbg.
1
1
2
1
N. Ox.
1
1
2
2
Central
0
1
0
1
R. Lion
0
1
0
1
S. West.
0
2
1
2
Div. II
Division
Overall
Dover
2
0
2
0
S-hann.
2
0
2
1
W. York
1
0
1
0
K-Dale
1
1
1
1
Eastern
0
1
1
1
Y. Sub.
0
2
6
4
N-east.
0
2
0
3
Div. III
Division
Overall
Berm.
2
0
3
0
Litt.
2
0
3
2
Big.
1
1
3
4
Delone
1
1
1
4
Y. Tech
0
1
4
2
Fairfield
0
1
0
5
Hanover
0
2
1
4
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.