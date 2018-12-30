LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Following are the York-Adams League basketball and wrestling standings through events of Sunday, Dec. 30:

YORK-ADAMS BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Div. I

Division

Overall

 

W

L

W

L

York

4

0

7

0

N-east

3

1

7

2

N. Ox.

3

1

6

3

Central

2

2

5

3

R. Lion

2

2

4

4

D-town

2

2

4

4

S. West.

0

4

2

8

S. Grove

0

4

0

9

Div. II

Division

Overall

W. York

3

0

8

0

Eastern

3

1

7

2

Dover

3

1

6

4

K-Dale

1

2

4

5

Y. Sub.

1

2

4

5

Gbg.

1

2

3

6

S-hann.

0

4

3

6

Div. III

Division

Overall

Litt.

4

0

9

0

Y. Tech

3

1

5

3

Big.

2

1

4

4

Delone

2

2

3

7

Y. Cath.

2

2

2

7

Fairfield

1

2

4

5

Hanover

1

3

2

8

Berm.

0

4

0

8

YORK-ADAMS GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Div. I

Division

Overall

 

W

L

W

L

S. West.

3

0

7

2

S. Grove

3

0

5

2

Central

3

0

5

4

D-town

2

1

6

2

R. Lion

1

3

4

5

N. Ox.

0

4

3

5

York

0

4

0

9

Div. II

Division

Overall

Gbg.

4

0

8

1

S-hann.

4

0

8

1

K-Dale

3

1

9

1

Y. Sub.

2

2

3

4

W. York

2

2

3

6

Eastern

1

3

3

5

N-east.

0

4

2

7

Dover

0

4

2

7

Div. III

Division

Overall

Delone

3

0

8

1

Y. Cath.

3

1

5

3

Berm.

2

1

6

2

Fairfield

2

1

6

3

Litt.

1

3

4

5

Big.

0

2

3

4

Hanover

0

3

6

4

YORK-ADAMS WRESTLING

Div. I

Division

Overall

 

W

L

W

L

D-town

2

0

2

0

S. Grove

2

0

6

2

Gbg.

1

1

2

1

N. Ox.

1

1

2

2

Central

0

1

0

1

R. Lion

0

1

0

1

S. West.

0

2

1

2

Div. II

Division

Overall

Dover

2

0

2

0

S-hann.

2

0

2

1

W. York

1

0

1

0

K-Dale

1

1

1

1

Eastern

0

1

1

1

Y. Sub.

0

2

6

4

N-east.

0

2

0

3

Div. III

Division

Overall

Berm.

2

0

3

0

Litt.

2

0

3

2

Big.

1

1

3

4

Delone

1

1

1

4

Y. Tech

0

1

4

2

Fairfield

0

1

0

5

Hanover

0

2

1

4