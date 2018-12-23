LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Following are the updated York-Adams League basketball and wrestling standings through events of Sunday, Dec. 23.

YORK-ADAMS LEAGUE BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Div. I

Division

Overall

 

W

L

W

L

York

4

0

6

0

N-east

3

1

6

1

New. Ox.

3

1

5

2

Central

2

2

4

2

R. Lion

2

2

3

3

D-town

2

2

3

4

S. West

0

4

2

6

S. Grove

0

4

0

7

Div. II

Division

Overall

W. York

3

0

6

0

Eastern

3

1

5

2

Dover

3

1

5

3

Y. Sub.

1

2

3

4

Ken-Dale

1

2

3

4

G-burg

1

2

2

5

S-hann.

0

4

3

6

Div. III

Division

Overall

L-town

4

0

7

0

Y. Tech

3

1

4

2

Big.

2

1

4

3

Delone

2

2

3

5

Y. Cath.

2

2

2

5

Fairfield

1

2

3

4

Hanover

1

3

2

6

Berm.

0

4

0

6

YORK-ADAMS LEAGUE GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Div. I

Division

Overall

 

W

L

W

L

S. Grove

3

0

4

1

S. West.

3

0

5

2

Central

3

0

5

2

D-town

2

1

5

2

R. Lion

1

3

3

4

New Ox.

0

4

1

5

York

0

4

0

7

Div. II

Division

Overall

G-burg

4

0

7

0

S-hann.

4

0

6

1

Ken-Dale

3

1

7

1

W. York

2

2

3

4

Y. Sub.

2

2

2

4

Eastern

1

3

1

5

Dover

0

4

1

6

N-east

0

4

1

6

Div. III

Division

Overall

Delone

3

0

6

1

Y. Cath.

3

1

4

2

Fairfield

2

1

5

2

Berm.

2

1

4

2

L-town

1

3

2

5

Big.

0

2

2

3

Hanover

0

3

4

4

YORK-ADAMS LEAGUE WRESTLING

Div. I

Division

Overall

 

W

L

W

L

D-town

2

0

2

0

S. Grove

2

0

6

2

G-burg

1

1

2

1

New Ox.

1

1

2

2

Central

0

1

0

1

R. Lion

0

1

0

1

S. West.

0

2

1

2

Div. II

Division

Overall

Dover

2

0

2

0

S-hann.

2

0

2

1

W. York

1

0

1

0

Ken-Dale

1

1

1

1

Eastern

0

1

1

1

Y. Sub.

0

2

6

4

N-east.

0

2

0

3

Div. III

Division

Overall

Berm.

2

0

3

0

L-town

2

0

3

2

Big.

1

1

3

4

Delone

1

1

1

4

Y. Tech

0

1

4

2

Fairfield

0

1

0

5

Hanover

0

2

1

4