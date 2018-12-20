Following is the schedule of York-Adams high school and college sports events for Thursday, Dec. 20. Results will be posted as they become available.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ SWIMMING
York Suburban at Central York, 4:30 p.m.
West York at Dallastown, 4:30 p.m.
New Oxford at Red Lion, 4:30 p.m.
Susquehannock at Spring Grove, 4:30 p.m.
Dover at Northeastern, 6 p.m.
Gettysburg at South Western, 6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ SWIMMING
York Suburban at Central York, 4:30 p.m.
West York at Dallastown, 4:30 p.m.
New Oxford at Red Lion, 4:30 p.m.
Susquehannock at Spring Grove, 4:30 p.m.
Dover at Northeastern, 6 p.m.
Gettysburg at South Western, 6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
Eastern York at York Tech, 7 p.m.
Bermudian Springs at Northeastern, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Bible Baptist at Red Lion Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Waynesboro at South Western, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
York Country Day at Biglerville, 7:30 p.m.
South Western at Waynesboro, 7:30 p.m.
COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL
York at Cabrini, 6 p.m.
