Buy Photo Central York at York High boy's basketball, Tuesday, December 18, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)Buy Photo

Following is the schedule of York-Adams high school and college sports events for Thursday, Dec. 20. Results will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ SWIMMING

York Suburban at Central York, 4:30 p.m.

West York at Dallastown, 4:30 p.m.

New Oxford at Red Lion, 4:30 p.m.

Susquehannock at Spring Grove, 4:30 p.m.

Dover at Northeastern, 6 p.m.

Gettysburg at South Western, 6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ SWIMMING

York Suburban at Central York, 4:30 p.m.

West York at Dallastown, 4:30 p.m.

New Oxford at Red Lion, 4:30 p.m.

Susquehannock at Spring Grove, 4:30 p.m.

Dover at Northeastern, 6 p.m.

Gettysburg at South Western, 6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

Eastern York at York Tech, 7 p.m.

Bermudian Springs at Northeastern, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Bible Baptist at Red Lion Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Waynesboro at South Western, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

York Country Day at Biglerville, 7:30 p.m.

South Western at Waynesboro, 7:30 p.m.

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

York at Cabrini, 6 p.m.