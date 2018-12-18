Ryan Martin, right, looks over his wager as he joins in with the first group of patrons to Rivers Casino to bet on sports as the new, temporary sports betting area opens on Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018, in Pittsburgh. Pending Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board approval, regular operations are scheduled to begin Saturday, Dec. 15. Marton made several wagers, including placing a $100 bet on the Pittsburgh Steelers to win the Super Bowl. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic) (Photo: Keith Srakocic / AP)

PITTSBURGH – One of the first legal bets placed at Pittsburgh’s Rivers Casino sports book didn’t exactly bring the house down.

David Eldridge was one of five people to make the first legal bets at the casino during a grand opening last Thursday.

While many grand openings feature celebrities placing $20 on their favorite team to win the World Series or Super Bowl, Eldridge plunked down $10,000 – and on the New England Patriots over the hometown Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, to boot.

The Steelers won, and Eldridge lost. But he tells The Tribune-Review he can absorb the loss and that it won’t keep him from betting in the future.

