Following are the York-Adams League basketball and wrestling standings through events of Sunday, Dec. 16.
YORK-ADAMS LEAGUE BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Div. I
Division
Overall
W
L
W
L
York
2
0
4
0
N. Ox.
2
0
4
1
Central
1
1
3
1
N-east.
1
1
3
1
R. Lion
1
1
2
2
D-town
1
1
2
3
S. West.
0
2
2
3
S. Grove
0
2
0
4
Div. II
Division
Overall
W. York
2
0
5
0
Eastern
2
0
4
1
Dover
2
0
4
1
Y. Sub
0
1
2
3
K-Dale
0
1
1
3
S-hann.
0
2
2
4
Gbg.
0
2
1
3
Div. III
Division
Overall
Litt.
2
0
4
0
Y. Tech
2
0
3
1
Big.
1
0
3
1
Fairfield
1
0
3
2
Y. Cath.
1
1
1
3
Delone
0
2
1
4
Hanover
0
2
1
4
Berm.
0
2
0
4
YORK-ADAMS LEAGUE GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Div. I
Division
Overall
W
L
W
L
S. Grove
2
0
3
1
S. West.
2
0
3
2
D-town
1
0
4
1
Central
1
0
2
2
R. Lion
0
2
2
2
N. Ox.
0
2
1
3
York
0
2
0
4
Div. II
Division
Overall
K-Dale
2
0
5
0
Gbg.
2
0
5
0
S-hann.
2
0
3
1
Y. Sub.
1
1
1
3
Eastern
1
1
1
3
W. York
0
2
1
3
Dover
0
2
1
4
N-east.
0
2
1
4
Div. III
Division
Overall
Delone
2
0
5
0
Y. Cath.
2
0
3
1
Litt.
1
1
1
3
Hanover
0
1
4
1
Fairfield
0
1
3
2
Berm.
0
1
2
2
Big.
0
1
1
2
YORK-ADAMS LEAGUE WRESTLING
Div. I
Division
Overall
W
L
W
L
Gbg.
.1
0
2
0
D-town
1
0
1
0
S. Grove
1
0
4
2
Central
0
0
0
0
N. Ox.
0
1
1
2
S. West.
0
1
0
1
R. Lion
0
1
0
1
Div. II
Division
Overall
S-hann.
1
0
1
0
K-Dale
1
0
1
0
Dover
1
0
1
0
W. York
0
0
0
0
Y. Sub
0
1
6
3
Eastern
0
1
0
1
N-east.
0
1
0
1
Div. III
Division
Overall
Berm.
1
0
1
0
Litt.
1
0
2
2
Delone
1
0
1
3
Fairfield
0
0
0
4
Y. Tech
0
1
2
2
Big.
0
1
2
4
Hanover
0
1
1
3
