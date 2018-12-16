LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Following are the York-Adams League basketball and wrestling standings through events of Sunday, Dec. 16.

YORK-ADAMS LEAGUE BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Div. I

Division

Overall

 

W

L

W

L

York

2

0

4

0

N. Ox.

2

0

4

1

Central

1

1

3

1

N-east.

1

1

3

1

R. Lion

1

1

2

2

D-town

1

1

2

3

S. West.

0

2

2

3

S. Grove

0

2

0

4

Div. II

Division

Overall

W. York

2

0

5

0

Eastern

2

0

4

1

Dover

2

0

4

1

Y. Sub

0

1

2

3

K-Dale

0

1

1

3

S-hann.

0

2

2

4

Gbg.

0

2

1

3

Div. III

Division

Overall

Litt.

2

0

4

0

Y. Tech

2

0

3

1

Big.

1

0

3

1

Fairfield

1

0

3

2

Y. Cath.

1

1

1

3

Delone

0

2

1

4

Hanover

0

2

1

4

Berm.

0

2

0

4

YORK-ADAMS LEAGUE GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Div. I

Division

Overall

 

W

L

W

L

S. Grove

2

0

3

1

S. West.

2

0

3

2

D-town

1

0

4

1

Central

1

0

2

2

R. Lion

0

2

2

2

N. Ox.

0

2

1

3

York

0

2

0

4

Div. II

Division

Overall

K-Dale

2

0

5

0

Gbg.

2

0

5

0

S-hann.

2

0

3

1

Y. Sub.

1

1

1

3

Eastern

1

1

1

3

W. York

0

2

1

3

Dover

0

2

1

4

N-east.

0

2

1

4

Div. III

Division

Overall

Delone

2

0

5

0

Y. Cath.

2

0

3

1

Litt.

1

1

1

3

Hanover

0

1

4

1

Fairfield

0

1

3

2

Berm.

0

1

2

2

Big.

0

1

1

2

YORK-ADAMS LEAGUE WRESTLING

Div. I

Division

Overall

 

W

L

W

L

Gbg.

.1

0

2

0

D-town

1

0

1

0

S. Grove

1

0

4

2

Central

0

0

0

0

N. Ox.

0

1

1

2

S. West.

0

1

0

1

R. Lion

0

1

0

1

Div. II

Division

Overall

S-hann.

1

0

1

0

K-Dale

1

0

1

0

Dover

1

0

1

0

W. York

0

0

0

0

Y. Sub

0

1

6

3

Eastern

0

1

0

1

N-east.

0

1

0

1

Div. III

Division

Overall

Berm.

1

0

1

0

Litt.

1

0

2

2

Delone

1

0

1

3

Fairfield

0

0

0

4

Y. Tech

0

1

2

2

Big.

0

1

2

4

Hanover

0

1

1

3