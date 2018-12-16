Glen Rock's Summer Britcher, is seen here taking a training run for the World Cup luge on Friday in Lake Placid, New York. Britcher finished second in the World Cup women's sprint race on Sunday and fifth in women's singles competition. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink) (Photo: Hans Pennink, AP)

Competing on the luge track closest to her Glen Rock home, Susquehannock High School graduate Summer Britcher enjoyed a strong Sunday performance in World Cup action in Lake Placid, New York.

Britcher finished second in the women's sprint race, making her the lone non-German woman to medal on the weekend. She pumped her fist in delight on the medal podium when the result was final.

It marked the second straight weekend that Britcher has captured a World Cup silver medal. Last week in Calgary, Alberta, in Canada, Britcher was part of a four-person U.S. relay team that finished second.

Britcher also finished fifth in the earlier World Cup women's singles competition on Sunday in Lake Placid. In that race, Germany's Dajana Eitberger posted the fastest times in both heats on her way to the gold. Natalie Geisenberger was second and Julia Taubitz was third. American Emily Sweeney was fourth for the U.S., Britcher was fifth and American Brittney Arndt was sixth.

“We like being in a row like that, but we prefer when it’s 1-2-3,” Britcher said.

The same six women took the top six spots in the women’s sprint, albeit in a different order. Geisenberger won for her 47th career World Cup victory, extending her series record, with Britcher getting the silver and Taubitz taking another bronze.

Sweeney, still working her way back to top form after a frightening crash at the Pyeongchang Olympics earlier this year left her with fractures in her neck and back, was fourth in the sprint as well.

Britcher has flirted with the World Cup podium this season in women's action, with a fourth-, a fifth- and one sixth-place finish in World Cup races.

In Sunday's sprint race, Britcher, 24, finished 0.078 of a second behind Geisenberger and another hundredth ahead of Taubitz.

“It feels fantastic,” said Britcher. “Not the race I wanted this morning (in women's singles). I just regrouped and said this is my home track, I have a million runs here, but it’s very rare to get a chance to slide on it when it’s like this (cold and fast).”

Men's action:In men's action, American Chris Mazdzer teamed with Jayson Terdiman for a silver medal in the doubles sprint race Sunday.

Mazdzer is believed to be the first person to record four top-six finishes in the same World Cup luge weekend.

Russia’s Roman Repilov got his second gold of the weekend by winning the men’s sprint, followed by countryman Semen Pavlichenko in second and Germany’s Johannes Ludwig in the third. Germany won the doubles sprint, with that victory going to Toni Eggert and Sascha Benecken — followed by the Mazdzer-Terdiman sled in second, and Canada’s Tristan Walker and Justin Snith in third.

Germany has won 32 of the 60 World Cup medals awarded so far this season in luge.