Following is the schedule of York-Adams high school and college sports events for Wednesday, Dec. 12. Scores will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Central Dauphin at Central York, 7:30 p.m.

York Catholic at Dover, 7:30 p.m.

Camp Hill at Kennard-Dale, 7:30 p.m.

Cocalico at Northeastern, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Biglerville at York Suburban, 7:30 p.m.

Donegal at Eastern York, 7:30 p.m.

Pequea Valley at Hanover, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

Fairfield at James Buchanan, 7 p.m.

Red Lion at Spring Grove, 7 p.m.

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

York at Swarthmore, 7:30 p.m.