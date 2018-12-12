Following is the schedule of York-Adams high school and college sports events for Wednesday, Dec. 12. Scores will be posted as they become available.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Central Dauphin at Central York, 7:30 p.m.
York Catholic at Dover, 7:30 p.m.
Camp Hill at Kennard-Dale, 7:30 p.m.
Cocalico at Northeastern, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Biglerville at York Suburban, 7:30 p.m.
Donegal at Eastern York, 7:30 p.m.
Pequea Valley at Hanover, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
Fairfield at James Buchanan, 7 p.m.
Red Lion at Spring Grove, 7 p.m.
COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL
York at Swarthmore, 7:30 p.m.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.section_name: