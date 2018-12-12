Buy Photo Eastern York's Trevor Seitz, left, seen here in a file photo, had 21 points on Wednesday in a nonleague boys' basketball win over Donegal. DISPATCH FILE PHOTO (Photo: The York Dispatch)Buy Photo

Trevor Seitz poured in 21 points, including five 3-pointers, to power Eastern York to a 74-38 triumph over Donegal in nonleague boys' basketball action on Wednesday night in Wrightsville.

Stephen Wisler added 12 points for the Golden Knights, while DeMonte Martin added 10 points and 10 rebounds.

The Knights blew the game open with a 40-14 surge covering the second and third quarters.

Eastern improved to 3-1, while Donegal fell to 0-3.

OTHER BOYS'

BASKETBALL

York Suburban 60, Biglerville 42: At Suburban, the Trojans doubled their win total from a season ago with the nonleague win. Suburban, which was 1-21 last season, improved to 2-1. The Trojans also handed Biglerville (3-1) its first loss. Luke Babinchak poured in 24 points for Suburban, while Alon Gorham and Aidan Hughley added 10 each. Gavin Parker had 22 points for Biglerville, while Drew Riley chipped in 12 points.

GIRLS' BASKETBALL

Central Dauphin 46, Central York 30: At Central York, the Panthers dropped the nonleague contest. Grayce Rothrock led Central York with nine points. The Panthers fell to 2-2. Central Dauphin improved to 2-1.

Cocalico 51, Northeastern 35: At Manchester, Camryn Maxfield scored 12 points in a losing cause for the Bobcats in a nonleague contest. Cocalico is 3-1.

WRESTLING

Spring Grove 68, Red Lion 9: At Spring Grove, the Rockets rolled in their York-Adams Division I opener on Wednesday. Anthony Hinson started the match with a first-period pin at 170 and the Rockets never trailed. Eric Glass (195), Calvin Flemens (220), Seth Worley (285), Sam Meyer (113), C.J. Styk (120), Thomas Dressler (145) and Juan Landaverde (160) also had pins for Spring Grove. Cole Daugherty (152) had a pin for Red Lion.

MEN'S COLLEGE

BASKETBALL

Swarthmore 93, York 68: At Swarthmore, the Spartans got routed in the nonconference contest. Swarthmore improved to 7-2. York fell to 6-4 with its second straight loss. Central York High School graduate Jared Wagner had 20 points, four assists, four blocks and two steals for York. He was 7 for 11 from the field. Jason Bady added 15 points, four assists, four blocks and two steals for the Spartans.