York-Adams high school and college sports scoreboard for Monday, Dec. 10
Following is Monday's schedule of York-Adams sports events. Scores will be posted as they become available:
STAFF REPORT
Published 9:56 a.m. ET Dec. 10, 2018 | Updated 9:57 a.m. ET Dec. 10, 2018
MONDAY
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Hanover at Lancaster Mennonite (Hershey), 6 p.m.
Fairfield at York Catholic, 7 p.m.
Bermudian Springs at York Country Day, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL ICE HOCKEY
Hempfield at Dallastown (York City Ice Arena), 6:15 p.m.
Lower Dauphin at Central York (York City Ice Arena), 8 p.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
York College at Scranton, 6 p.m.
