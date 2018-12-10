Buy Photo Sean Barba, seen here in a file photo, had an assist in Central York's win over Lower Dauphin on Monday night. DISPATCH FILE PHOTO (Photo: The York Dispatch)Buy Photo

Central York earned a 5-4 Central Penn Interscholastic Hockey League Bears Division victory over Lower Dauphin on Monday night at York City Ice Arena.

Centrall improved to 2-8. Lower Dauphin fell to 4-4.

Carter McCormack had two goals and an assist to lead Central. Ryan "Speedy" Trujillo, Finn Boylan and Mason Steward also scored for Central, while Boylan, Cole Schmouder, Sean Barba and Gabriel Hue added assists.

Carter Crebs made 31 saves to get the win in goal.

Dallastown falls to Hempfield in ice hockey: The Dallastown ice hockey team suffered a 6-2 loss to Hempfield on Monday evening in a Central Penn Interscholastic Hockey League Viola Division game at the York City Ice Arena.

Hempfield improved to 6-3. Dallastown fell to 2-8.

Camden Schanberger and Cooper Webber had Dallastown’s goals. Brady Frey made 33 saves for Dallastown.

York College women fall to No. 8 Scranton: The York College women’s basketball team dropped an 89-46 nonconference decision to the unbeaten Scranton Royals on Monday night.

Scranton (7-0) came into the game ranked No. 8 in the latest D3Hoops.com national poll. York fell to 5-5. Dallastown High School graduate Katie McGowan led York with 15 points and seven rebounds. Kayla Ferris added 10 points, five steals and four assists.

Earlier Monday, Ferris was named the Spartan Athlete of the Week. Last week, Ferris averaged 16.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 4.0 steals per game.

Hanover moves to 3-0 in girls’ basketball: The Hanover girls’ basketball team improved to 3-0 on the young season with a 63-26 triumph over Lancaster Mennonite (Hershey) on Monday evening.

Jaycie Miller had 14 points to lead Hanover. Mattie Heath added 12 points, while Abby Alban chipped in 10 points.

Bermudian Springs girls roll past York Country Day: Skyler West poured in 20 points, including 16 in the first quarter, to power Bermudian Springs to a 57-20 triumph over York Country Day in girls' basketball action on Monday night.

Bermudian improved to 2-1.

York Catholic girls roll past Fairfield: York Catholic opened up its York-Adams Division III girls' basketball season with a 50-27 victory over Fairfield on Monday night.

The Irish improved to 1-1 overall. Fairfield fell to 1-2.