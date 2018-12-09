Josh Coleman (Photo: SUBMITTED) Story Highlights Josh Coleman recently rolled a record-setting 879 series at Hanover Bowling Centre.

Josh Coleman came within one pin of total perfection when he rolled 35 of 36 strikes, including 32 in a row, for a record-setting 879 series at Hanover Bowling Centre on Wednesday, Nov. 28.

The only blemish on Coleman's performance was a stubborn 7-pin he left in the fourth frame of the first game at the York County center. He easily converted it and delivered strikes for the rest of the night.

"After the first strike in the third game, I only had one thing on my mind — the house record," Coleman said.

Jerred Poff holds the county record with an 889 series.

Feeling pressure: The hard-throwing right-hander admitted he felt pressure late in the third game. His biggest break of the night came on the first ball in the 10th frame when he pulled the ball, but tripped the 4-pin for a strike.

Before his final ball, Coleman took a deep breath and reminded himself not to rush to the foul line. The ball was solid in the pocket, like most of his shots that night.

How long could Coleman's strike streak have continued?

"It would have been nice to have kept going to find out, but I was glad it was over," said Coleman, who said he was mentally and emotionally exhausted after the feat.

Teammate impressed: "Josh's performance was absolutely amazing," said Jerpy Reinhart, who was substituting on Coleman's team that night. "To have witnessed what he did is beyond words."

Reinhart said Coleman's high revolution rate and ball speed help make him one of the top average bowlers in the county. Coleman owns the county record with a 252 average he posted during the 2014-15 season.

"No one is mentally tougher than Josh," Reinhart said. "I think that's a big separating factor. Once he gets locked in, he's as serious as anyone I've ever seen. He's able to focus completely on his game."

"In the zone:" Coleman said his 879 series is extra special because his wife, Cierra, was there to witness it.

"It was definitely an exciting night," he said. "My confidence was through the roof, and I was in a zone."

When asked if he had any trouble sleeping that night, he replied: "No, but I went to sleep with a smile on my face and I woke up with a smile."

This story was provided through the York Area Bowling Proprietors Association.