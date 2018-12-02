Summer Britcher of the United States starts her third run during the women's luge final at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn) (Photo: Michael Sohn, AP) Story Highlights Glen Rock native Summer Britcher placed 16th in the second luge World Cup event on Saturday.

She finished 23rd in her first run and 8th in her second.

The next luge World Cup event is next weekend in Calgary, Alberta.

Glen Rock native Summer Britcher competed again in the luge World Cup this past weekend, placing 16th in Canada Saturday.

Britcher, a Susquehannock High School graduate, finished in 1:17.773. She was the third fastest from the United States, behind Raychel Michel Germaine and Emily Sweeney, who placed 15th and third, respectively.

Britcher finished 23rd in the first run but bounced back in the second with the 8th fastest run.

The 24-year-old, who finished third in last year's season-long World Cup chase, placed sixth in the opening race in Innsbruck, Austria, last weekend. She finished with a time of 1:20.014 and was the fastest American.

Germany's Natalie Geisenberger has finished first in the each of the first two events, setting the track record Saturday with a 38.394 on her second run. Geisenberger is hoping to win her seventh straight luge title.

The event in Whistler, British Columbia, this past weekend is the second of nine luge World Cup events. The series stays in North America next weekend, shifting to Calgary, Alberta. The final event is Feb. 23-24 in Sochi, Russia.

