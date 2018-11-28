Buy Photo York College's Katie McGowan has the ball swatted out of her hands by Elizabethtown's Emma Powell in the Spartans' 71-61 loss to the Blue Jays Wednesday night. York had a one-point lead midway through the fourth quarter, but the Blue Jays then went on a 14-3 run to claim the victory. Kayla Ferris was the Spartans' leading scoring with 16 points, while Suburban graduate Molly Day charted a double-double with 13 points and 13 rebounds. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)Buy Photo Story Highlights The York College women's basketball team lost 71-61 to Elizabethtown Wednesday night.

With the score tied heading into the fourth quarter, the York College women's basketball team was outscored by 10 points to lose 71-61 to Elizabethtown Wednesday night.

The loss is the second straight for the Spartans and the fourth in the their last five games.

The Spartans (2-4) took a one-point lead with 5:58 remaining on a layup by Alana Bortner, a Gettysburg graduate. The Blue Jays (4-1) then went on a 14-3 run in the next five minutes to take a 10-point lead.

The Spartans were led by Kayla Ferris' 16 points, while Suburban Molly Day charted a double-double with 13 points and 13 rebounds.

Dallastown graduate Debria Hendricks loaded up the stat sheet for York, tallying six points, seven rebounds and five assists. Katie McGowan, another Dallastown alumna, shot 3 of 10 from the field to score eight points.

Elizabethtown was led by Mikayla Rush's 22-point performance on 8 of 12 shooting. Lydia Lawson and Veronica Christ both chipped in with 14 points.

York College will play its next game Saturday at Eastern University. Tip is set for 1 p.m.