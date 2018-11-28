York College's Debria Hendricks, center, looks to get past Elizabethtown's Marissa Emlet, left, and Lydia Lawson during women's basketball action at Grumbacher Sport and Fitness Center in Spring Garden Township, Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
York College's Molly Day, left, gets stopped by Elizabethtown's Mikayla Ruth during women's basketball action at Grumbacher Sport and Fitness Center in Spring Garden Township, Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
York College's Meghan Carlson, right, aims for the net while Elizabethtown's Lydia Lawson, left, and Emma Powell defend during women's basketball action at Grumbacher Sport and Fitness Center in Spring Garden Township, Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
York College's Molly Day takes the ball to the net while Elizabethtown's Mikayla Ruth defends during women's basketball action at Grumbacher Sport and Fitness Center in Spring Garden Township, Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Elizabethtown's Emma Powell, right, stops York College's Katie McGowan during women's basketball action at Grumbacher Sport and Fitness Center in Spring Garden Township, Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
York College's Debria Hendricks, left, looks to get the ball past Elizabethtown's Lydia Lawson during women's basketball action at Grumbacher Sport and Fitness Center in Spring Garden Township, Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
York College vs Elizabethtown during women's basketball action at Grumbacher Sport and Fitness Center in Spring Garden Township, Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. Elizabethtown would win the game 71-61. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
York College vs Elizabethtown during women's basketball action at Grumbacher Sport and Fitness Center in Spring Garden Township, Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. Elizabethtown would win the game 71-61. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
York College vs Elizabethtown during women's basketball action at Grumbacher Sport and Fitness Center in Spring Garden Township, Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. Elizabethtown would win the game 71-61. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
York College vs Elizabethtown during women's basketball action at Grumbacher Sport and Fitness Center in Spring Garden Township, Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. Elizabethtown would win the game 71-61. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
York College vs Elizabethtown during women's basketball action at Grumbacher Sport and Fitness Center in Spring Garden Township, Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. Elizabethtown would win the game 71-61. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
York College vs Elizabethtown during women's basketball action at Grumbacher Sport and Fitness Center in Spring Garden Township, Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. Elizabethtown would win the game 71-61. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
York College vs Elizabethtown during women's basketball action at Grumbacher Sport and Fitness Center in Spring Garden Township, Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. Elizabethtown would win the game 71-61. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
York College vs Elizabethtown during women's basketball action at Grumbacher Sport and Fitness Center in Spring Garden Township, Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. Elizabethtown would win the game 71-61. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
York College vs Elizabethtown during women's basketball action at Grumbacher Sport and Fitness Center in Spring Garden Township, Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. Elizabethtown would win the game 71-61. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
York College vs Elizabethtown during women's basketball action at Grumbacher Sport and Fitness Center in Spring Garden Township, Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. Elizabethtown would win the game 71-61. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
York College vs Elizabethtown during women's basketball action at Grumbacher Sport and Fitness Center in Spring Garden Township, Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. Elizabethtown would win the game 71-61. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
York College vs Elizabethtown during women's basketball action at Grumbacher Sport and Fitness Center in Spring Garden Township, Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. Elizabethtown would win the game 71-61. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
With the score tied heading into the fourth quarter, the York College women's basketball team was outscored by 10 points to lose 71-61 to Elizabethtown Wednesday night.
The loss is the second straight for the Spartans and the fourth in the their last five games.
The Spartans (2-4) took a one-point lead with 5:58 remaining on a layup by Alana Bortner, a Gettysburg graduate. The Blue Jays (4-1) then went on a 14-3 run in the next five minutes to take a 10-point lead.
The Spartans were led by Kayla Ferris' 16 points, while Suburban Molly Day charted a double-double with 13 points and 13 rebounds.
Dallastown graduate Debria Hendricks loaded up the stat sheet for York, tallying six points, seven rebounds and five assists. Katie McGowan, another Dallastown alumna, shot 3 of 10 from the field to score eight points.
Elizabethtown was led by Mikayla Rush's 22-point performance on 8 of 12 shooting. Lydia Lawson and Veronica Christ both chipped in with 14 points.
York College will play its next game Saturday at Eastern University. Tip is set for 1 p.m.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs