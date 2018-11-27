"In Gee Chun holds Harton S. Semple Trophy after winning the US Women's Open in Lancaster, Sunday July12, 2015. Chun shot 68-70-68-66 to win at 8 under par. John A. Pavoncello - jpavoncello@yorkdispatch.com" (Photo: "John A. Pavoncello", "John A. Pavoncello - jpavoncell) Story Highlights The U.S. Women's Open will be played at Lancaster Country Club in 2024.

LCC previously played host to the U.S. Women's Open in 2015, attracting record crowds.

South Korea's In Gee Chun won the 2015 U.S. Women's Open at LCC.

The most prestigious tournament in women’s golf is returning to south-central Pennsylvania.

Tuesday morning, the United States Golf Association announced that Lancaster Country Club has been chosen as the host site for the 79th U.S. Women’s Open in 2024. The championship will be held May 27-June 2.

The 2015 U.S. Women’s Open was also held at LCC, attracting record entries and crowds. South Korea’s In Gee Chun won that tournament, edging fellow Korean Amy Yang by one shot. It was the first of Chun’s two career major championships.

Mike Davis, a Chambersburg native and the chief executive officer of the USGA, is thrilled to have the tournament back at LCC.

“The 2015 U.S. Women’s Open was one of the most successful in the championship’s history,” Davis said on the USGA website. “The golf course is one of the best in the United States, and the community’s support for golf is record-setting. We can’t wait to return.”

LCC was designed by legendary golf course architect William Flynn and opened in 1920. It was renovated in 2007 under the guidance of Ron Forse. Along with hosting the U.S. Women’s Open in 2015, the course was a local qualifying site for the 2008 U.S. Women’s Open, and it also hosted the 2002 and 2007 Pennsylvania Opens, the 1990 and 2005 Pennsylvania Women’s Amateurs and seven Pennsylvania State Amateur Championships.

LCC president Ted Bloom can’t wait for the 2024 event.

“To host the most prestigious event in women’s golf for the second time is something our club and membership is especially proud of,” Bloom said on the USGA website. “… We have incredibly special memories from 2015.”

Since her win at LCC, Chun has remained connected to the club and its community. Chun earlier this year founded the In Gee Chun Lancaster Country Club Educational Foundation.

Mike Davis (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF USGA.ORG)

“The golf course is a great challenge, and the 2015 event had amazing crowds,” Chun said on the USGA website. “I have no doubt the community will again embrace this great championship.”

This will be the 91st USGA championship contested in Pennsylvania. It will also be the ninth U.S. Women’s Open played in Pennsylvania.

Upcoming U.S. Women’s Open Championships will be contested at the Country Club of Charleston (South Carolina) in 2019; Champions Golf Club in Houston, Texas, in 2020; The Olympic Club in San Francisco, California, in 2021; Pine Needles Lodge & Golf Club (North Carolina) in 2022; and at Pebble Beach (California) Golf Links in 2023.

Information for this story was provided by the USGA.